DENSO Announces Recipients of 2022 North America Business Partner of the Year Awards

News provided by

DENSO

01 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

15 recipients honored; annual awards celebrate partners who help DENSO provide customers with exceptional quality, service and value

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has announced the recipients of its annual North America Business Partner of the Year Awards. The 15 recipients all demonstrated exceptional contributions to the quality, service, innovation and value that DENSO provided customers throughout its 2022 fiscal year, ending March 31, 2023.

Companies were recognized in the following categories by DENSO during its 2023 North America Business Partner Convention, held May 31, at the Suburban Collection Showplace near Detroit:

Supplier of the Year Award

  • Micron

Quality Leader Award

  • Essex Furukawa
  • Matsuo Industries USA, Inc.
  • Adkev, Inc.
  • Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
  • Audubon Metals

Value Leader Award

  • Washington Penn       
  • Novelis Corporation    
  • TDK Corporation of America   
  • Mino All North America

Special Achievement Award

  • NXP Semiconductors
  • MARUEI DE MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.    
  • SHOEI MEXICANA     
  • Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc.

Diversity Leader Award

  • NSK Corporation         

Sustainability Leader Award

  • Washington Penn       

Partners were evaluated based on criteria set by DENSO's North American leaders and honored in categories that closely align with DENSO's values, including quality, sustainability, diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging and Kaizen, or continuous improvement. All recipients displayed a deep commitment to operational and product excellence, as well as a drive to collaborate closely in advancing mobility through innovative products and technologies.

"This past year has been defined by an urgent need to adapt and evolve for emerging mobility trends, from electrification to connectivity and much more," said Mike Winkler, vice president of the North America Purchasing Group at DENSO. "All of our partners, but especially these award recipients, have been crucial in helping us navigate such changes and deliver for our customers – quickly, sustainably and with enhanced value."

In addition to the award ceremony, this year's Convention included talks from DENSO leaders about key focus areas for the next fiscal year, including the company's Two Great Causes, Green and Peace of Mind; Monozukuri, or the art of making things; quality; risk management; manufacturing design; and sustainability.

Interested in working at a leading automotive supplier committed to collaborating with others to contribute to a brighter tomorrow? Visit densocareers.com.

About DENSO   
Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 165,000 global employees pursue rewarding careers while paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, DENSO in North America generated $11.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

SOURCE DENSO

Also from this source

DENSO to Sponsor, Join Panel at CADIA Rev Up 2030 DEI Summit

DENSO Accepts IEEE Corporate Innovation Award at Ceremony for Developing and Spreading Use of QR Code

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.