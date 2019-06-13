DENSO Announces Recipients of the 2018 North America Supplier of the Year Awards

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, today announced the recipients of its annual North America Supplier of the Year Awards. Each of the 13 recipients demonstrated exceptional contributions to the quality, service, innovation and value DENSO was able to provide its customers throughout its 2018 fiscal year.

The following companies were recognized at this year's award ceremony, which took place on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan:

Diamond Award Recipients

Matsuo Industries, USA Inc. (Award category: Supplier of the Year)

Inc. (Award category: Supplier of the Year)

TRIS USA , Inc. (Award category: Quality Performance)

Gold Award Recipients

TDK Corporation of America, Inc. (Award category: Quality Performance)



Adkev Inc. (Award category: Quality Performance)



Novelis Corporation (Award category: Quality Performance)



Nichia America Corporation (Award category: Value Leader)



Woodbridge Inoac Technical Products (Award category: Value Leader)



Superior Essex Inc. (Award category: Value Leader)



Greystone of Lincoln Inc. (Award category: Value Leader)



Texas Instruments Inc. (Award category: Innovation)



NSK Corporation (Award category: Diversity)



ROHM Semiconductor USA , LLC (Award category: Sustainability)

Special Achievement Award Recipient

Meiji Corporation

Suppliers were evaluated based on a specific set of criteria and were selected from a field of more than 800 applicants. Recipients of the awards displayed a deep commitment to exceptional quality and a willingness to collaborate in advancing automotive products, services and technologies.

"At DENSO, we are committed to advancing automotive innovation and meeting the demands of the future of transportation," said Kenichiro Ito, Senior Executive Officer of DENSO Corporation and Chief Executive Officer of DENSO's North American Headquarters. "The recipients of this year's North America Supplier of the Year Awards not only helped us provide top-quality products and systems to automakers around the world but showed their commitment to helping us achieve our 2030 goal of creating and inspiring new value for the future of advanced mobility. I expect recipients of the awards to be real business partners who share a common vision for the future of DENSO."

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 13 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

