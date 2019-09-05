DENSO Arkansas Facility Celebrates Seven Million Production Hours Without Lost Time

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, has announced that its Osceola, Arkansas, facility – DENSO Manufacturing Arkansas, Inc. – is being honored by the Arkansas Department of Labor for achieving more than seven million production hours without a lost time accident. On September 5, 2019, DENSO Manufacturing Arkansas is hosting a celebration of this milestone as part of "Safety Day."

More than 30 distinguished guests are expected to attend, including Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson, Arkansas State Senator Dave Wallace, Arkansas State Representative Monte Hodges, Mississippi County Quorum Court Judge John Nelson, as well as DENSO key executives and employees who have contributed to the culture of safety at the facility.

Lost time accidents occur when an employee is involved in an accident on the job and is absent from the workplace for at least one day. DENSO's Osceola, Arkansas, facility saw its last lost time accident in 2013. Since then, it has gone more than 2,240 days without incident, with its nearly 500 employees working around 7.2 million hours. Without a lost time accident, the facility has been able to maximize its productivity while keeping a focus on employee safety over the last five years.

"Everyone at our facility, from junior employees to members of the management team, has fully supported the culture of safety we've worked to establish," said George Harguess, president of DENSO Manufacturing Arkansas. "That's why we're able to maintain a high level of safety awareness during production and adapt our policies as needed to ensure the best working conditions for our employees. Increased safety benefits all at DENSO, and we look forward to continuing this trend in the future."

DENSO's Arkansas facility has been developing a variety of safety measures designed to protect its employees from hazards at work since its founding over 15 years ago. In early 2016, it established the DENSO Manufacturing Arkansas Safety Committee to further these goals. Comprised of production employees, the committee is responsible for monitoring the success of already existing safety policies, educating employees about safety best practices, and creating or updating initiatives to further develop the facility's culture of safety.

"Every day when I come into work, I have two priorities in mind," said Michael Edwards, a basic skills training sub leader and DENSO Manufacturing Arkansas Safety Committee member. "To be productive and efficient in my work, and to ensure that my coworkers and I are safe. You can't do the first without focusing on the second, which is why we put such a large focus on safety, training, and best practices. As part of the DENSO Manufacturing Arkansas Safety Committee, we are constantly monitoring and evaluating how we do things better from a safety perspective."

"As manufacturing evolves, so too must our practices to keep employees safe," said Kenichiro Ito, senior executive officer for DENSO Corporation and chief executive officer of DENSO's North American Headquarters. "Our employees drive DENSO's success on a national and international scale, so it is crucial that we promote safety policies that offer the best protections possible."

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 13 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

