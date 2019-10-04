DENSO, B.R.A.K.E.S. Bring National Teen Defensive Driving School to Detroit

As a key sponsor of the event, DENSO shares B.R.A.K.E.S.' commitment to reducing road crashes and increasing driving safety, particularly among young and learning drivers. DENSO has been a B.R.A.K.E.S. sponsor and advocate within the automotive industry since 2017. In April, the company announced it would support B.R.A.K.E.S. programming nationally throughout the 2019 fiscal year.

For the Detroit sessions on Oct. 5-6, ex-law enforcement and professional racing drivers will provide teen drivers extensive behind-the-wheel instruction. Teen participants will experience various hands-on exercises, including Distracted Driving Awareness, Panic Braking, Crash Avoidance, Drop Wheel/Off-Road Recovery and Car Control/Skid Recovery.

While DENSO develops and manufactures a wide range of automotive safety technologies, like automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, park assist, adaptive cruise control and blind spot warning systems, the company understands that safe driving practices are just as important to making roadways safer. That is why DENSO, in addition to its work with B.R.A.K.E.S., continuously supports a range of road safety programming in the communities where its employees work and live.

"At DENSO, we are focused on creating products and technologies that make the future of mobility safer for everyone. That said, it is still equally important for drivers to be aware of their surroundings and know how to react," said Kenichiro Ito, senior executive officer of DENSO Corporation and chief executive officer of DENSO's North American Headquarters. "We are proud to partner with organizations like B.R.A.K.E.S. to work toward our goal of becoming an accident-free society."

Mental, visual and manual distractions on the road – like cell phones, GPS and music – can create dangerous situations for drivers, passengers and pedestrians in the surrounding environment. Since its inception, B.R.A.K.E.S. has trained nearly 40,000 teens around the country. Its graduates are 64 percent less likely to get in a crash within the next three years.

"Car crashes are still the number-one cause of death among teens, ending more young lives than murder, suicide or disease," said Doug Herbert, B.R.A.K.E.S. founder. "Our mission at B.R.A.K.E.S. is to prevent injuries and save lives by training and educating teenage drivers and their parents about the importance of safe and responsible driving."

In addition to sponsoring the event, a group of DENSO employees will participate in the program Saturday and Sunday with their children. Local dignitaries are expected to attend the Friday preview to show their support as well.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

SOURCE DENSO

Related Links

http://www.densocorp-na.com

