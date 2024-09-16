DENSO Wins Medals at 47th WorldSkills Competition

KARIYA, Japan, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO CORPORATION today announced that DENSO Group employees won the gold medal for the "Industrial Mechanics" (representing Japan), silver medal for the "Manufacturing Team Challenge" (representing Japan), "CNC Turning" (representing Thailand), and bronze medal for the "CNC Milling" (representing Vietnam) at the 47th WorldSkills Competition 2024, held Sept. 10-15 in Lyon, France.

DENSO Group sent twenty entrants to the event to compete in eleven skills. Eleven entrants represented Japan in seven skill areas, three entrants represented Thailand in two skill areas, two entrants represented Vietnam in two skill areas, one entrant represented Indonesia in one skill area, two entrants represented Mexico in two skill areas and one entrant represented the U.S. in one skill area.

DENSO first entered the WorldSkills International Competition at the 20th event in 1971, and has won a total of 81 medals to date: 35 golds, 25 silvers, and 21 bronzes. DENSO has won its 17th straight gold medal since the 31st contest in 1991.

DENSO considers the development of technology, sophisticated engineering skills and know-how to turn technology into practical applications to be two of the most fundamental components of its monozukuri and the art of making things. Through participation in the WorldSkills Competition, DENSO will continue to develop mentally, technically and physically of young technicians, foster them to become the highly skilled ones of the next generation and pass on their skills.

Reference: DENSO's contestants and medals won Skill Name Result Affiliation Industrial Mechanics Genki Shimizu (Japan) Gold DENSO Manufacturing Team Challenge Kosuke Ogi (Japan) Takeru Nakashima (Japan) Kenta Asai(Japan) Silver DENSO Mechatronics Gabriel Eady（U.S.）＊ - DENSO MANUFACTURING TENNESSEE, INC. CNC Turning Paramin Phakutlo (Thailand) Silver DENSO(THAILAND) CO., LTD. Cu Duc Hieu (Vietnam) Medallion of Excellence DENSO MANUFACTURING VIETNAM CO., LTD. Itzel Aketzalli Trevino Nunez

(Mexico)＊ - DENSO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V. CNC Milling Pham Thanh Dat (Vietnam) Bronze DENSO MANUFACTURING VIETNAM CO., LTD. Hector Isaac Moya Vidales (Mexico) - DENSO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V. Mobile Applications Development Tomoya Hiraiwa(Japan) Medallion of Excellence DENSO Industrial Control Naoya Iritani (Japan) Medallion of Excellence DENSO Reho Kurnia(Indonesia) Medallion of Excellence PT. DENSO INDONESIA Autonomous Mobile Robotics Saya Sugimoto (Japan) Kentaro Toribami (Japan) Medallion of Excellence DENSO Industry 4.0 Supot Hempitaks(Thailand) Phurinut Suntrapai(Thailand) Medallion of Excellence DENSO(THAILAND) CO., LTD. Cloud Computing Haruki Shioya(Japan) Medallion of Excellence DENSO Robot System Integration Yuto Kawabe(Japan) Kohei Yamashita(Japan) Medallion of Excellence DENSO

＊Best of Nation

About DENSO CORPORATION

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 162,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 7.7 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

SOURCE DENSO