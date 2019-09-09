DENSO, Creator of the QR Code, Reflects on the Technology's Progress 25 Years After its Invention

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its invention of the QR code. The technology, a machine-readable code used for storing information, was created by DENSO-subsidiary DENSO WAVE with the goal of achieving more detailed production management at manufacturing sites. To commemorate the anniversary, DENSO WAVE has launched a new website that traces the history, future and benefits of this now-ubiquitous technology.

In the 1980s, barcodes were widely used for manufacturing and distribution processes. However, within a decade, an industry shift from mass manufacturing to more flexible production required a stronger barcode. A two-person DENSO development team was tasked with the challenge, needing to create a code that could store more information, be read at a higher speed and fit on smaller surfaces. To accomplish this, the team spent nearly two years creating a design with a specific position detection pattern ratio – 1:1:3:1:1. These codes were two dimensional and could hold approximately 7,000 numerals, allowing them to be read more than 10 times faster than a traditional barcode.

Though QR codes were originally developed to create efficiencies in manufacturing processes, DENSO encouraged its use more broadly by making the technology license-free. Since its invention, the popularity of QR codes has spread to encompass numerous industries, including: hospitality and tourism, education, and real estate. The codes have contributed to the growth of cashless payment systems, are used to trace foods, pharmaceuticals and other merchandise, and are regularly seen on event tickets and advertisements.

"Throughout its development, the QR code represented the type of innovation that DENSO strives for in its efforts to shape the future of mobility," said Kenichiro Ito, senior executive officer for DENSO Corporation and chief executive officer of DENSO's North American Headquarters. "Twenty-five years later we can clearly see its vast and impactful results. It is this sort of long-term vision that we look to emulate today to not only improve upon what has already been built, but to create new products and services that will inspire a better future."

Since launching the QR code in 1994, DENSO WAVE has further advanced QR technology to meet social needs with its iQR code, its SQRC code and its Q-revo protection service. For more information on DENSO's QR code solutions, visit: https://www.denso-wave.com/en/system/qr/

