DENSO Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2020 'Company of the Year' Award

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., an affiliate of leading global automotive supplier DENSO Corp., has earned the 2020 North American Automotive Aftermarket Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan, a global expert in strategic business growth. The international consulting firm, which specializes in research and analysis of business performance, innovation and navigating market disruption, honored DENSO for its leadership in growth strategy and implementation, cutting-edge products and technology, and best practices that increase customer value and market penetration.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award," said Fran Labun, vice president of DENSO's Aftermarket Sales Group. "It recognizes model business practices for any industry."

To earn Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Award, businesses must demonstrate superior performance in marketing strategies that drive demand, brand development and competitive positioning. The consulting firm also evaluates a company's visionary innovation and performance, as well as customer impact.

Frost & Sullivan credited DENSO's success in increasing customer demand for its products to its long-standing track record for providing OE-quality automotive parts to the aftermarket and diversifying its business channels to keep up with dynamic change in the auto industry. Developing sensor applications for advanced driver-assisted systems and autonomous vehicles and meeting the growing market demand for alternate powertrain solutions and related control units, motor generators and battery monitoring units are among the innovations that earned DENSO the Frost & Sullivan award.

The consulting firm also praised DENSO for its overall business practices: supplying parts that cover a wide variety of makes and models, leveraging its advanced design and development capabilities to deliver new products to market faster than many of its competitors, excellence in manufacturing and quality control, competitive pricing, strong corporate financials, and investing in training to ensure technicians have the latest skills and knowledge to service state-of-the-art vehicles and automotive systems. All have strengthened the company's brand equity, the value customers associate with DENSO's name.

Frost & Sullivan hosts a formal dinner reception to recognize Company of the Year honorees. Plans call for DENSO to receive the award at a November 14 black-tie gala in Minneapolis.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

