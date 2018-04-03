DENSO Expands PowerEdge Line of Diesel Aftertreatment Products

Installation gaskets are included with each filter. Clamps are also included with each filter, with the exception of applications that don't require them. Replacement clamps and gaskets for the heavy-duty market are also available for purchase. Specifications are listed in the PowerEdge aftertreatment cross reference guide.

Additionally, DENSO has extended its warranty on aftertreatment products for the heavy-duty market to three years, up from the standard two-year coverage.

"As the demand grows for aftermarket DPFs and DOCs, we're excited to expand the PowerEdge line to cover the bestselling trucks on the road today," said Frank Jenkins, senior manager of DENSO Products and Services Americas' Commercial and Heavy Duty Division. "And with the increased importance of reducing emissions from the largest trucks in operation, we've extended the warranty to better serve the heavy-duty industry."

DENSO has partnered with AP Emissions Technologies, Inc., a global manufacturer and distribution of vehicle emissions control systems and products, to offer the PowerEdge line of turnkey aftertreatment products built to exceed original equipment manufacturer (OEM) quality. Superior features include high-grade stainless steel and other materials that increase durability by resisting corrosion; OEM substrates that maximize performance and minimize backpressure; advanced coatings that increase catalyzation, passive regeneration and fuel efficiency; and "exact-fit" design for specific application needs and easy installation.

DENSO offers nine part numbers that cover the most popular light- and medium-duty trucks in operation. With few part numbers covering a wide range of applications, DENSO's distribution customers save on shelf space while supplying more fleets and end-users, Jenkins said. All PowerEdge DPFs and DOCs for light- and medium-duty applications come with a standard warranty of two years or 36,000 miles.

PowerEdge aftertreatment products for the heavy-duty market cover more than 90 percent of 2007-2013 Class 8 trucks on the road today. The line features 57 DPF part numbers covering 225 OE applications and 7 DOCs covering 21 applications.

For more information on PowerEdge diesel aftertreatment products, visit http://densoheavyduty.com/aftertreatment or contact your authorized DENSO distributor.

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO Corp., headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan, is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics, information and safety. Its customers include all the world's major carmakers. Worldwide, the company has more than 200 subsidiaries and affiliates in 38 countries and regions (including Japan) and employs more than 150,000 people. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, totaled US$40.4 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.globaldenso.com or visit our media website at http://www.globaldenso.com/en/newsreleases/media-center/.

About DENSO in North America

In North America, DENSO employs more than 22,000 people at 30 consolidated companies and affiliates. Of these, 25 are manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs more than 14,000 people in California, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Arkansas. DENSO's North American consolidated sales totaled US$9.6 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017. For more information, go to www.densocorp-na.com.

