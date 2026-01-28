DENSO Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in Education Grants to Universities Across North America

Funds help advance programs that encourage students to pursue STEM-related careers in automotive and manufacturing sectors

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, announced today that the DENSO North America Foundation (DNAF), its philanthropic group, has awarded nearly $1 million in education grants to five North American universities.

The grants are focused on helping students advance their education in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields and explore career opportunities in engineering, mechatronics, advanced manufacturing, and other technical areas. Such grants enhance the company's wider efforts to support the workforces of today and the future.

"At DENSO, we believe that investing in education is investing in the future of mobility," said Marty Deschenes, president of DNAF and executive vice president and chief manufacturing officer for DENSO in North America. "By supporting universities across North America, we're helping students unlock their potential and drive innovation in STEM fields that are critical to our industry's growth and transformation."

DNAF also provides disaster relief grants to the American Red Cross and other first responder organizations. Since 2001, DNAF has given more than $21 million in higher education, disaster relief, and community grants.

This year's grant recipients will utilize funding for equipment investment, student support, student projects, and research in a wide range of fields, including engineering, autonomous mobility, advanced manufacturing, and mechatronics.

Institutions in the United States, Canada and Mexico were invited to submit proposals. The following schools were awarded funding:

California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

Kettering University

Michigan Technological University

University of Guelph (Ontario, Canada)

University of Michigan

For those interested in advancing their career at an automotive supplier as committed to the future workforce as it is to the future of mobility, visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/careers/locations/.

