DENSO to Showcase Next-Generation Indoor Positioning System at NRF 2026

Mobility supplier exhibiting with software developer EPAM, highlighting how microlocation technology creates new in-store experiences and data insights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, will exhibit at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show (Booth #2409), January 11-13, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

DENSO will showcase its Indoor Positioning System (IPS), highlighting how automotive-grade microlocation technology can transform the retail landscape. The company is joined by EPAM, a global leader in digital and AI transformation and customer experience, to present integrated solutions that unlock new value for retailers and their customers.

Automotive Precision, Retail Impact

DENSO's IPS leverages proven microlocation technology – already trusted by automakers for secure, hands-free vehicle access – to deliver hyper-accurate, passive, real-time location data indoors. This breakthrough capability enables retailers to optimize operations, personalize shopper engagement, and create seamless omnichannel experiences. The IPS platform is also highly scalable and adaptable across diverse environments, making it ideal for retail settings.

Collaboration with EPAM: Digital Twin Meets Data-Driven Design

At NRF 2026, The companies will demonstrate how DENSO's digital twin infrastructure, combined with EPAM's software development expertise, can help retailers turn spatial data into improved shopping experiences and actionable business insights. Live use cases will include:

Dynamic Retail Media Activations: Location-based promotions and experiences

Location-based promotions and experiences Personalized Customer Interaction: Real-time, tailored engagement based on customer preferences

Real-time, tailored engagement based on customer preferences True Omnichannel Reach: Linking physical and digital buying journeys

Linking physical and digital buying journeys Passive Access & Experience: Secure and convenient access to premium product areas for approved users

Secure and convenient access to premium product areas for approved users Personalized Wayfinding: Contextual navigation for large venues

How to Connect

Visit Booth #2409 at the show. To inquire about a meeting with DENSO IPS experts, fill out this form. To contact the EPAM team, go here.

"DENSO's Indoor Positioning System is redefining what's possible for retailers by bringing automotive-grade precision and reliability to the indoor environment," said Wilson Yim, director of North America New Business Development at DENSO. "Our collaboration with EPAM allows us to deliver not just technology, but real business outcomes, helping retailers create smarter, more connected, and more personalized experiences for every customer."

"Joining DENSO at NRF 2026 lets us demonstrate how spatial intelligence and data-driven design can reimagine retail," said Irina Yurevich, Head of Consumer Services, NA at EPAM. "Together, we're exploring how we can enable brands to harness real-time location data, create dynamic customer engagement and boost operational efficiency – allowing retail to work better for all."

DENSO's IPS exemplifies the company's unwavering commitment to innovation, both within the automotive industry and across new frontiers, advancing its mission to contribute to a better world.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 158,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 8.6 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ team members across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, DENSO in North America generated $12.5 billion in consolidated sales. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and explore career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

