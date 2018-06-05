DENSO Honored by Ford Motor Company at the 20th Annual World Excellence Awards as a Top-Performing Global Supplier

"I would like to extend my personal congratulations to DENSO and its associates, the entire MACI team and the Ford sales team for achieving this award. At DENSO, our core focus is producing and developing high-quality, innovative products and technologies that address the changes happening within the automotive industry while exceeding customers' expectations," said Thomas Esser, vice president, Global Ford Sales, DENSO.

DENSO Corp. was awarded Ford's World Excellence Award for Quality. MACI was recognized for the third time, receiving this year the Gold World Excellence Award for excelling in the categories of Cost, Quality, and Delivery. MACI manufactures automotive air conditioning compressors with magnetic clutch for Ford and other customers like Honda, GM, Chrysler and Toyota. As the main component of the air conditioning system, MACI's compressors play an integral role in keeping drivers and passengers comfortable in warm weather.

"Every associate in MACI works toward one goal – to satisfy our customers," said Joe Shaughnessy, General Manager, Business Planning, Human Resources, Information Systems, Production Control at MACI. "This is our top priority. It is so gratifying to receive such an elite award that recognizes our team's collective efforts."

DENSO's products and systems are an important part of nearly every major vehicle make and model around the world. From air conditioning compressors and retrofittable driver status monitors to autonomous services and electrification, DENSO is developing innovative solutions that are shaping the future of transportation.

"Our World Excellence awards recognize the outstanding achievements of Ford Motor Company's top-performing suppliers around the world," said Ford's Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president, product development and purchasing. "Suppliers like DENSO and MACI are key to Ford's continued success as we work toward our goal of becoming the world's most trusted mobility company."

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO Corp., headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan has more than 220 subsidiaries in 35 countries and regions (including Japan) and employs approximately 170,000 people worldwide. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, totaled US$48.1 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 8.8 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.denso.com, or visit our media website at www.denso.com/global/en/news/media-center/.

About Michigan Automotive Compressor Inc.

Established in 1989, Michigan Automotive Compressor Inc. (MACI) is a joint-venture between Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) and DENSO Corporation. It is the largest manufacturing employer in Jackson County, with over 1 million square feet, and more than 1,050 associates. MACI sells approximately 6 million compressors of all types each year, for many of the world's most popular vehicles. GM and FCA-Chrysler are the largest customers by volume. Ford, Toyota, Honda, Freightliner and John Deere also are customers.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

