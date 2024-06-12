DENSO Honors Winners of its 2023 Business Partner of the Year Awards

More than a dozen recognized for excellent contributions to DENSO quality, service, sustainability, diversity and value

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has announced the winners of its 2023 North America Business Partner of the Year Awards.

While the company values the significant contributions of all its suppliers, recipients demonstrated exceptional partnership in such areas as quality, service, technology, value, sustainability and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging during DENSO's 2023 fiscal year, ending March 31, 2024.

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc., accepts DENSO's Supplier of the Year Award.

DENSO recognized the following winners at its annual North America Business Partner Convention, held June 11:

Supplier of the Year

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc.

Quality Performance Award

Ahresty Mexicana S.A. de C.V.

Audubon Metals

Celanese Engineered Materials

Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies

Matsuo Industries USA , Inc.

, Inc. Murata Electronics North America, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Value Leader Award

SAKAIYA DE MEXICO SA DE CV

SA DE CV Samsung Electronics, Memory Division

Washington Penn

Special Achievement Award

UACJ ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd.

Diversity Leader Award

Micron Technology, Inc.

Sustainability Leader Award

ASCEND PERFORMANCE MATERIALS

This year's convention occurred during DENSO's 75th anniversary. The milestone provided an opportunity for DENSO and attendees to look back on the importance of the supply base to the company's history and how, working together, both can continue to strive for greener, safer mobility.

A core theme of the program was DENSO's renewed focus on DENSO Spirit, a company philosophy representing the principles of foresight, credibility and collaboration.

"Our 75th anniversary is not only a time to reflect on the ideals, and partners, that have fueled our past success, but also an opportunity to look forward at how we can build a brighter future for all," said Kim Buhl, vice president of the North America Purchasing Group at DENSO. "Our suppliers are essential to this work. With that in mind, we congratulate this year's award winners, express our gratitude to all our partners and are eager to continue our efforts together to create new value for society."

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 162,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 7.7 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, DENSO in North America generated $11.7 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

