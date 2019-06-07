DENSO Invests $1.95M to Open Technical Training Center in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Upskill Advanced Manufacturing Workforce

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, has invested $1.95 million to open the North Technical Training Center at its Battle Creek, Michigan, facility. The center is designed to be at the forefront of automated and data-rich manufacturing, also known as Industry 4.0, and will act as a training hub for DENSO technical talent. It's an urgent resource for the company as automotive and manufacturing technology rapidly evolves and is built with DENSO's Long-Term Policy 2030 in mind, which aims to create new value for advanced mobility.

As the auto industry moves toward electrification and automated driving, DENSO is committed to providing innovative, tech-forward training grounds for its employees. DENSO's Battle Creek training center is the third of its kind for the company, with others in Tennessee and Mexico. It will serve employees in technical fields, such as skilled trades, machine technicians and engineering. Employees identified for training will receive a customized plan to develop new technical skills, gain new understanding of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and improve production efficiency – all of which are key factors in boosting operational productivity and profitability.

"It's a critical time in the auto industry and we cannot revolutionize manufacturing and engineering without our people. That is why DENSO is focused on introducing our employees to new technologies, providing cross training for collaboration and developing skills that breed innovation," said Kenichiro Ito, senior executive officer for DENSO Corporation and chief executive officer of DENSO's North American Headquarters. "The talented workers who learn at the Technical Training Center will come out with new ways and creative ideas to change the world through manufacturing."

Kevin Carson, president of DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, said, "When most of our workforce was in school, there was no such thing as IoT, automation or Industry 4.0. The automotive industry is drastically changing and that means our machines and the technology that powers them must change.

"We are committed to supporting our employees and ensuring they have the resources necessary to stay nimble, learn new skills and flourish in their careers."

At the North Technical Training Center, employees will receive training in areas like:

High-speed video cameras

Advanced robotics

Programming automated manufacturing systems

Precision assembly and alignment of mechanical components and systems

Machine-specific training for proprietary processes

For those interested in DENSO and a career at the leading edge of automotive and manufacturing, go to densocareers.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 13 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

