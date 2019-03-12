DENSO Invests Nearly $10 Million in New Distribution Center to Serve Growing Customer Base in North America

In addition to Jeffersonville, DENSO recently opened a distribution center in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. This additional space near customers will reduce transit times and enhance operations, including management, control and execution. The two centers will help DENSO achieve higher fill rates, manage efficient inventory, control cost and meet growth targets.

"With our distribution strategy, we are embracing innovation to build the future of mobility. The center in Jeffersonville is strategically located to help meet the rising demand for DENSO's top-quality replacement auto parts in the Northeast and Midwest," said Kazu Yanagawa, vice president of DENSO's Supply Chain Management Group. "This new distribution center gives us next-day ground transportation access to the entire region."

DENSO is investing more than $9.5 million to lease and equip the new center in Jeffersonville. Three million of that is dedicated to technology, such as warehouse management software to control inventory, optimize supply chain management and enhance customer service. Hiring is underway to add up to 50 new full-time jobs, including warehouse, management and administrative positions.

"The city of Jeffersonville is pleased to welcome another nationally known corporation into our business community," said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore. "DENSO will complement our city's growing international business base, providing our citizens with meaningful employment while enhancing Jeffersonville's reputation as an enterprising community with business solutions for top companies. The city of Jeffersonville looks forward to working with DENSO to ensure its success."

DENSO's job creation plans position the company for state incentives of up to $325,000 in tax credits and up to $50,000 in training grants from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, as well as incentives from Jeffersonville. The center is in the River Ridge Commerce Center, a 6,000-acre business, industrial and technology hub alongside the Ohio River with multimodal connections to consumer markets nationwide.

"River Ridge is proud DENSO chose to be our newest tenant, further diversifying the commerce here," said Jerry Acy, executive director of the River Ridge Development Authority. "Our surrounding logistics capabilities make the River Ridge Commerce Center an ideal spot for manufacturers to get their goods efficiently and inexpensively to their customers. DENSO has our full support."

Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana, the economic development organization and chamber of commerce serving Clark County, Jeffersonville, and Floyd County, added, "DENSO's decision to open a large-scale, full-service distribution center in Jeffersonville benefits the entire region." The organization supports additional local incentives for DENSO.

Those interested in a career at DENSO can apply here.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 220 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 8.8 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO employs 24,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 12 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

SOURCE DENSO

Related Links

http://www.densocorp-na.com

