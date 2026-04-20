DENSO Manufacturing Michigan Graduates Largest-Ever Skilled Trades Apprentice Class

11 apprentices earn journeyman cards, help advance DENSO's manufacturing operations

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Manufacturing Michigan, Inc. (DMMI), a subsidiary of leading mobility supplier DENSO, today celebrated the graduation of its largest-ever class of skilled trades apprentices. This 2026 milestone comes as DENSO celebrates 40 years of manufacturing in Battle Creek.

About the Apprenticeship Program

Eleven apprentices graduated from the DENSO apprenticeship program, marking an important milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to continuous skills development and manufacturing excellence.

DENSO Apprenticeship Graduates at April 20 Ceremony

DMMI operates a U.S. Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship Program, supported by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO). DMMI was recognized as a Registered Apprenticeship Champion in 2024 by LEO.

The rigorous, four-year program, supported by Michigan Works! Southwest and the State of Michigan, combines classroom instruction with extensive hands-on training under the guidance of experienced skilled trades professionals. As newly credentialed journeymen, graduates are now prepared to take on expanded roles based on specialization as tool and die makers, machine repairmen, or electricians supporting DENSO's manufacturing operations. Their efforts support the company's evolution of its products and manufacturing processes to meet the demands of future mobility. Since the program's inception in 2003, DENSO has graduated 77 apprentices.

"Skilled trades professionals are vital to advanced manufacturing, and the success of this graduating class reflects both their dedication and DENSO's long-term investment in people," said Todd Greer, vice president of manufacturing at DMMI. "Continuous skills development is essential in our industry, and these graduates will play key roles in helping us develop the mobility solutions of the future – whether that's through smarter production processes, new technologies or safer, more sustainable manufacturing operations."

Emphasis on Continuous Learning

DENSO's apprenticeship programs are designed to strengthen internal talent pipelines while ensuring the company has the technical expertise needed to support increasingly complex production technologies. At DMMI, apprentices receive structured training that emphasizes not only technical proficiency, but also problem-solving, adaptability and collaboration, skills that are critical as manufacturing continues to progress.

"Advanced manufacturing depends on people who are willing to keep learning and growing," said Brian Boylan, director of skilled trades and maintenance at DMMI. "These graduates have shown that commitment, and we're excited to see how they continue to take our safety, quality and production to the next level."

If interested in working at a mobility leader committed to innovation and its teams, visit densocareers.com.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 158,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 8.6 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 23,000+ team members across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, DENSO in North America generated $12.5 billion in consolidated sales. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

SOURCE DENSO