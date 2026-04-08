DENSO to Exhibit at NAFA 2026, Showcasing Keyless Access Solutions for Government and Large Fleet Operators

Keyless access enables fleets owners to secure, streamline and optimize operations through new insights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, will exhibit in booth #271at the NAFA 2026 Institute & Expo, the fleet industry's premier annual event. It takes place April 13-15 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Keyless Access Demonstration

During the conference, DENSO will demonstrate the keyless access solution from its smart mobility brand MobiQTM, designed specifically for fleet owners and operators – like governments and large enterprise fleets – looking to maximize asset utilization and operational efficiency.

The demo will highlight how keyless access can help fleet operators secure, streamline and optimize operations, improving vehicle utilization efficiency while lowering operating costs. More specifically, the DENSO team will show:

Keyless access' compatibility with BLE, NFC and RFID-badge operating systems

Security features that ensure the right users perform the right jobs at the right times

How the solution integrates into a connected mobility platform, revealing enhanced telematics data that can improve fleet efficiency

Together, these capabilities help address many fleet operator pain points, including lost keys, vehicle assignment, compliance, fleet governance, scheduling, and service.

"Fleet owners – especially in government and large enterprise environments – need solutions that are practical, reliable and easy to deploy," said Dino Nardicchio, vice president of North America New Business Development at DENSO. "At NAFA 2026, we're focusing on keyless access because it addresses real operational challenges fleets face every day, helping organizations manage vehicles more efficiently while maintaining security and control. Whatever the job, we want to help your team get it done."

Get in Touch

DENSO representatives will be available throughout the show to meet with attendees, discuss fleet access challenges, and share insights on how keyless access solutions can support their teams. Go here to learn more and connect.

The NAFA Institute & Expo brings together thousands of fleet professionals from across corporate, government, public safety, utility and education sectors for three days of education, networking and hands‑on access to the latest fleet technologies.

If interested in working at a mobility leader committed to innovating traditional automotive areas and beyond, visit densocareers.com.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 158,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 8.6 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 23,000+ team members across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, DENSO in North America generated $12.5 billion in consolidated sales. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

SOURCE DENSO