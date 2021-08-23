DENSO Names Santosh Singh Vice President of Human Resources in North America

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced that it has named Santosh Singh vice president of Human Resources (HR) for North America, effective August 16. In this role, he will help shape DENSO efforts to reinforce and grow its collaborative culture as the company powers society's shift to green, safe and seamless mobility.

Singh, 44, will oversee six HR departments and their efforts to recruit, retain, train, develop and engage DENSO employees in the United States, Canada and Mexico. He will be based out of DENSO's North American headquarters in Southfield, Michigan.

"As we undertake a deep, cultural transformation, the addition of Santosh to our regional leadership team will help accelerate our progress and build a world-class HR function," said Stephen Milam, executive vice president of Corporate Functions for DENSO in North America. "After a rigorous search and interview process, we were impressed with Santosh's exceptional track record of success and leading people forward."

With more than 23 years of corporate leadership experience across the United States, China and India, Singh has proven his ability to adapt to leadership roles across cultures and functions. Prior to this role, he held numerous positions at Caterpillar Inc. in which he was required to increase team capabilities and employee engagement rates. Notably, he has completed the Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program for proven business executives and is accredited as a senior professional in HR (SPHR), as well as a global professional in HR (GPHR).

"I'm inspired by the purpose and collaborative culture of DENSO," said Singh. "I look forward to joining DENSO associates in their work to transform the future of mobility."

Such moves enhance the company's pursuit of its two great causes: Green – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 – and Peace of Mind – creating a safe and seamless world for all.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, DENSO in North America generated $9.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

