DENSO Organizes Activities to Celebrate National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day with Fun, Community Impact

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty kids are expected to experience a variety of fun activities while giving back to the community at DENSO's Thermal facility in Battle Creek as part of this year's National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day. The event, held on April 25 from 11:30 am – 4:30 pm, will focus on introducing children to the exciting world of automotive and the opportunities it can offer.

The kids involved are the children of DENSO employees, ranging from engineers to production workers. Activities are centered around the importance of collaboration and quality and will include assembling care packages for local charities. Participants will also take a plant tour and visit their family members to learn about their job requirements and the skills needed to work in the evolving mobility industry.

"This is an important day for us at DENSO. We're showing children the work their parents or guardians are doing is important – it's keeping drivers and their passengers safe and comfortable," said Natalie Ebig Scott, communications and external affairs, at DENSO's Thermal facility in Battle Creek. DENSO's thermal facility in Battle Creek has supported a celebration of this national event at DENSO for more than 18 years.

"Whether it's hosting a child at DENSO for the day, sponsoring a FIRST Robotics team or visiting a local school, DENSO is committed to helping young people understand the possibilities of a STEM career, and the value of working at a company that prioritizes teamwork, inclusion and quality," said Scott.

The care package production activity will take place from 1:30 – 3:45 pm. The children will assemble 360 toiletry kits for the homeless, each filled with lip balm, hand sanitizer, nail clippers, a razor, toothbrush, toothpaste, pocket tissues, a comb, Q-tips, a bar of soap and a card from DENSO. The packets will be divided evenly between Charitable Union, Safe Place and The Haven.

