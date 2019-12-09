DENSO Places Emphasis on Technology that Improves On- and Off-Road Safety

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, is developing new technologies and strengthening initiatives that improve pedestrian and overall community safety. In 2018, the number of pedestrian fatalities increased by 3.4%, reaching its highest level in nearly three decades. This statistic reinforces how vital it is for autonomous and connected vehicle technologies to provide safety for not only drivers and passengers, but also pedestrians and other road users, like cyclists. Today, DENSO is reinforcing its commitment to increased safety efforts that encompass new mobility ecosystem developments.

"Since our founding 70 years ago, safety has always been top of mind at DENSO," said Roger Berg, vice president of North America Research and Development at DENSO. "It is not enough to provide high-quality mobility products and services – the safety of drivers, passengers, and corresponding community members is also paramount to the success of effective transportation. Whether you're driving or walking down the street, the automotive industry has a responsibility to make travel safe and reliable for all. As a mobility leader, we take that responsibility seriously."

DENSO's efforts to increase road and pedestrian safety include:

Investment in DENSO's first Smart Mobility Ecosystem . Earlier this year, DENSO invested $1.42 million and partnered with a coalition of municipal, state, business and academic partners to launch its first Smart Mobility Ecosystem in Dublin, Ohio with the goal of enhancing transportation in the area. Here, DENSO is using blockchain technology to gather previously untapped roadway data, which is vital to increasing road and pedestrian safety.

Earlier this year, DENSO invested and partnered with a coalition of municipal, state, business and academic partners to launch its first Smart Mobility Ecosystem in with the goal of enhancing transportation in the area. Here, DENSO is using blockchain technology to gather previously untapped roadway data, which is vital to increasing road and pedestrian safety. Development of vision sensors . DENSO developed a new standard vision sensor that can detect pedestrians, cyclists, objects and other road users for improved night driving safety. The sensor allows vehicles to automatically brake when objects are identified, reducing the risk of accidents. In 2018, DENSO released this technology in global markets.

DENSO developed a new standard vision sensor that can detect pedestrians, cyclists, objects and other road users for improved night driving safety. The sensor allows vehicles to automatically brake when objects are identified, reducing the risk of accidents. In 2018, DENSO released this technology in global markets. Commitment to promoting cyclist and pedestrian safety . Just last month, the League of Michigan Bicyclists (LMB) named DENSO a Business Champion of the Year for promoting cyclist safety throughout Michigan . DENSO earned this award through its sponsorship and distribution of 10,000 bike safety booklets and a partnership with Safe Kids Worldwide that provides young adults with comprehensive road safety toolkits, among other activities.

Just last month, the League of Michigan Bicyclists (LMB) named DENSO a Business Champion of the Year for promoting cyclist safety throughout . DENSO earned this award through its sponsorship and distribution of 10,000 bike safety booklets and a partnership with Safe Kids Worldwide that provides young adults with comprehensive road safety toolkits, among other activities. Creation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). From brake control systems to environment recognition technologies, DENSO has a long history of creating an array of ADAS technology that increases road safety. In fact, DENSO created the world's first two-dimensional light detection and ranging (LIDAR), a device used in collision avoidance systems and which enables automated driving. DENSO has also released a retrofittable driver status monitor, a product that detects drowsy or distracted driving in commercial vehicles and voices alerts to prevent distracted driving, a leading cause of accidents and pedestrian fatalities.

At DENSO, safety is everything. The company envisions a mobility future that is accident free and is always looking for inspired individuals to help make it a reality. To learn more about how you can help, and build a rewarding career in the process, visit www.densocareers.com.

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 13 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

SOURCE DENSO