DENSO Receives a Michigan Breastfeeding-Friendly Workplace Award

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Breastfeeding Network (MIBFN) recently recognized DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, Michigan, for creating and maintaining a supportive workplace for breastfeeding employees. MIBFN evaluated companies operating across the state of Michigan on a number of criteria including facilities, policy and education, scheduling and resources, ultimately recognizing DENSO with its Silver award. The honor is emblematic of DENSO's long-time commitment to support its employees and ensure they have the resources necessary to succeed at work and life.

"We'd be nothing without our associates who bring their skills and passion to work every day and we take pride in delivering them support and amenities that help them balance their professional and personal lives," said Natalie Scott, communications and external affairs. "This award is a direct reflection of DENSO's resolve to help employees provide for themselves and their families, however needed."

DENSO's thermal facility in Battle Creek first established a mother's room and lactation policy in 1999. Each associate – regardless of department and position – is provided 50 minutes of paid time for lactation within their regularly scheduled workday. Associates work with their supervisor to arrange for the breaks they need and use a posted schedule to share the room with other nursing mothers. The mother's room consists of two individual, locking rooms; lockers; a sink for washing; a refrigerator for storage; two breast pumps mounted on the wall and outlets for those who wish to use their own pumps.

Dana Paulson, a team leader and long-time DENSO employee, recently used the facility for her now two-year-old, but also more than a decade ago for her now teenager. "I was really amazed when I started working here years ago to see how great the set-up is," said Paulson. "My daughter was very picky and refused formula. Were it not for DENSO's supportive policies and facilities I would have had to choose between my child's nourishment and my employment. Instead, I was able to do it all."

According to the MIBFN, when companies support breastfeeding, businesses gain a three-to-one return on investment in addition to greater employee retention, lower absenteeism, and a more creative and productive work environment. More information on the MIBFN awards can be found at https://www.mibreastfeeding.org/workplace/.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 13 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

