DENSO Releases Financials for First Half of Fiscal Year, Shares Long-Term Policy 2030 Progress

KARIYA, Japan, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today released its financial results for the first half of its fiscal year, ending September 30, 2021, for its 2022 fiscal year, ending March 31, 2022. The company also shared updates it has made in advancing its Long-Term Policy 2030, which is designed to enrich mobility and achieve sustainability, happiness and peace of mind for everyone.

"We need to respond to the needs of society with speed and further innovate our business activities," said Yasushi Matsui, a senior executive officer and chief financial officer at DENSO Corporation. "This is a task that we cannot do on our own, and it is necessary that we collaborate with our various stakeholders such as customers, suppliers, local communities, shareholders and employees."

DENSO keeps moving forward toward its goals of zero traffic accidents and carbon neutrality across its global network of 200 facilities and 168,000+ employees.

New updates and recent progress include:

DENSO partnered with three universities to develop a biosensor that detects SARS-CoV-2 based on a new mechanism. The goal of the development of the biosensor is to determine the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 and offer novel tests which have virus detection sensitivity equivalent to that of PCR tests and which is as simple as antigen tests. The group will enhance the basic technology and accelerate the development toward practical application.

DENSO joined the Japan Automotive Model-Based Engineering center (JAMBE) along with five Japanese automakers and four parts manufacturers. By working with others to leverage model distribution efficiencies, DENSO will be able to accelerate and improve research and development. This will help the company deliver advanced technologies to customers faster.

As part of its efforts to be Green – carbon neutrallity by 2035 – DENSO issued its first-ever sustainability bonds to further promote sustainability management. The funds obtained by issuing the sustainability bonds will be used for various investments in electrification, advanced safety, and automated driving.

DENSO released its findings on how artificial intelligence, robotics and simulated environments will make impacts in key areas of mobility and broader society. The studies encompass and address labor challenges in the agricultural industry, automotive air conditioning systems as well as advanced safety and automated driving systems. Current and new collaborative partners will be important to helping DENSO make further progress in these areas.

To address paradigm shifts in mobility and society, DENSO committed to continuous reform. For example, the company reorganized its North America Engineering and R&D divisions to better meet customers' evolving needs and advance efforts to power society's shift to green, safe and seamless mobility. The move demonstrated the supplier's ongoing pursuit of its Two Great Causes – Green and Peace of Mind.

DENSO continues to prioritize creating products, technologies and services that improve safety and preserve the environment in the automotive space and elsewhere.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global .

