DENSO Robots Featured at New Cranbrook Institute of Science Exhibit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the next seven months, DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, will feature up to ten robots and a robotics display at Cranbrook Institute of Science's Robot Revolution exhibit, presented by PNC Bank. DENSO, a contributing sponsor of the exhibit, has long been an innovator in robotics with its subsidiary DENSO Robotics. For over 50 years, the company's robotics division has developed an array of leading industrial robots, as well as robotic controllers and software, which continue to change the face of manufacturing automation.

Starting Nov. 19 through July 3, 2020, exhibit visitors can interact with and learn from robots previously used in space, automotive production, ocean and planetary exploration, and movies. The exhibit will be open during regular museum hours and is free with general admission.

"Working with Cranbrook affords DENSO the important opportunity to build strong connections with local educational institutions and show young people what's possible through the sciences," said Kenichiro Ito, senior executive officer of DENSO Corporation and chief executive officer of DENSO's North American Headquarters. "The Robot Revolution exhibit is not only informative and fun; it also serves as an entry point for students and families to experience firsthand how technology and innovation can help make our world a better place. Rooted in sustainability and continuous improvement, we are proud to support such a cause."

At Robot Revolution, DENSO will exclusively feature:

Ten robotic arms that highlight the evolution of robotics used over time at DENSO facilities to enhance manufacturing processes;

Historic computer modules controlling robotic and computer models; and

A display that illustrates the history of DENSO's robotic development and its impact on modern manufacturing.

"Each component of Robot Revolution is designed to captivate audiences and provide them with the opportunity to learn more about the environments where robots are used, from space, to industrial applications, to humanity and everything in between," said Michael D. Stafford, Ph.D., director of Cranbrook Institute of Science. "Every new exhibit to the Institute has educational merits, while also being fun for children and adults alike. Robot Revolution strikes that balance perfectly, engaging all guests, and gaining knowledge on how robots relate to electronic and engineering technologies in their daily lives."

Since the 1960s, DENSO has been a leader in the creation and use of robotics in manufacturing. Today, the company uses more than 27,000 robots on 2,600 production lines in more than 150 facilities worldwide. Such scale helps DENSO advance manufacturing and Industry 4.0, and allows it to improve its production processes continuously, an effort that supports its employees, boosts outputs and powers its global business.

DENSO's support for Cranbrook Institute of Science does not end with the exhibit. The company also sponsors the Cranbrook Institute of Science's ecoSTEM Outreach to Southfield Public Schools, an initiative that offers student-designed programming and vouchers for all Southfield Public School students and their families to visit the institute during the year.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

