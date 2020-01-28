DENSO Showcases New and Expanded HD Lines at 2020 HDAW

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., an affiliate of leading global automotive supplier DENSO Corp., is showcasing its new and expanded lines of heavy-duty and medium-duty starters, alternators, compressors, spark plugs and diesel aftertreatment products at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) 2020, Jan. 27-30, in Grapevine, Texas. The annual trade show is North America's largest gathering of the independent heavy-duty aftermarket industry.

DENSO's newest products include heavy-duty and medium-duty starters and alternators for the heavy duty and commercial vehicle segments; its latest series of PowerEdge starters and alternators; more diesel particulate filters (DPFs) and diesel oxidation catalysts (DOCs) covering almost the entire Class 8 truck market; and new spark plugs and rubber boot kits for heavy-duty natural gas engines. These parts are among the comprehensive array of heavy-duty and medium-duty products on display at Booth 1209, DENSO's 1,000-square-foot exhibit prominently located near the entrance inside the main hall.

"We're excited to show the many ways we're making good on our commitment to meet the heavy-duty industry's demand for premium parts at competitive prices so their customers' vehicles and businesses can go the distance," said Gilbert Ramirez, manager of DENSO Heavy Duty Product Planning. "Our new products and part numbers build on DENSO's best-in-class quality, reliability, efficiency, durability, craftsmanship and value. In combination, these product lines also offer customers the advantage of sourcing from a single trusted family of products."

DENSO uses the latest technology and superior materials to deliver high-performance parts that meet and exceed the increased electrical demands and emissions control requirements of the heavy-duty industry. Featured products include the PowerEdge brand that targets the commercial and industrial heavy-duty market's need for exceptional quality at the most competitive prices.

DENSO products spotlighted at HDAW 2020 include:

DENSO heavy-duty and medium-duty starters and alternators: DENSO's First Time Fit starters and alternators provide wide coverage for Class 8 and medium-duty trucks, fleets, school buses, package-delivery vehicles, and construction, agricultural and industrial equipment.

HDAW 2020 is expected to draw more than 2,500 heavy-duty industry executives, distributors, manufacturers, suppliers and other professionals. In addition to its product expo, the four-day event, taking place for the first time at Gaylord Texan Resort & Conference Center, features speakers, workshops, training, and one-on-one business meetings.

For more information on DENSO and PowerEdge heavy-duty and medium-duty products, visit the DENSO exhibit at Booth 1209 in the Longhorn Exhibit Hall. Details are also available at https://densoheavyduty.com and https://poweredgeproducts.com.

