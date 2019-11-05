DENSO Showcases VehicleMRI at 2019 AAPEX

"Offering VehicleMRI to Android mobile device users saves both technicians and customers time and money," said Hiroshi Yanone, senior manager of Connected Services at DENSO Products and Services Americas. "The Android mobile platform is an industry leader when it comes to mobile operating systems, so technicians can now be more agile than ever in pinpointing problems and communicating with customers quickly and efficiently."

VehicleMRI is a powerful tool that combines advanced technology and high-tech software so technicians can streamline the inspection process of checking and tracking the health of their customers' cars and light trucks. In an industry powered by increasingly sophisticated electronic systems, VehicleMRI allows technicians to see beyond the visual inspection and generate a complete report in minutes that shows which electronic systems are performing properly and which are not.

In addition to detecting the source of check-engine lights and other dashboard warning lights, tests include checking the vehicle's battery cranking voltage, identifying out-of-date software, and displaying safety recalls. VehicleMRI incorporates predictive analytics to flag parts and sensors that may need to be serviced or replaced at future mileage junctures so customers can make informed decisions on how to proceed while the vehicle is still in the shop and when to address small problems before they become bigger and more costly.

VehicleMRI allows technicians to share reports with customers by email, printout and text, while saving each report for future comparison. The VehicleMRI mobile app comes with free updates ensuring technicians have the most current information on part numbers and applications when they plug into a vehicle. The affordable tool works with domestic and foreign cars and light trucks sold in the USA that are On-Board Diagnostics II (OBD2) compliant (1996 to present).

For more information on DENSO's VehicleMRI system, as well as its comprehensive line of aftermarket automotive products and services, visit the DENSO booth (#2226) near the entrance to AAPEX 2019 inside the main hall. As the premier trade show for the $1 trillion global aftermarket industry, this year's expo is expected to draw approximately 162,000 retailers, warehouse distributors, technicians, fleet buyers, innovators and other industry professionals from 126 countries.

Information on all DENSO aftermarket parts, services and technology is also available at www.densoautoparts.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 13 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales.

Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

SOURCE DENSO

