DENSO Spark Plugs Power Racer Matt Smith to Victory in Gainesville and Clinch Pro Stock Motorcycle Lead in NHRA Mello Yello Series

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Stock Motorcycle racer Matt Smith rocketed to his latest victory Sunday at the Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida. The Sept. 25-27 contest marks the three-time world champion's first win at Gainesville Raceway out of 25 wins in NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series finals.

Sharing the spotlight with this father, Rickie Smith, who captured the Wally in the E3 Pro Mod Spark Plugs series, sweetened his success, said Matt. "The Gatornationals is a race I've wanted to win for a very long time, and it's even more awesome to celebrate with my personal hero, my dad."

With four race weekends left in the 2020 Mello Yello series, Matt now holds the No. 1 ranking in the Pro Stock Motorcycle class with a total of 348 points. "My focus for St. Louis is keeping my lead," he said.

Teams return to the Mello Yello circuit this weekend to compete in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals in the greater St. Louis region. The entire Matt Smith Racing team – made up of husband-and-wife Matt and Angie Smith and Scotty Pollacheck – is sponsored by DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., an affiliate of leading global automotive supplier DENSO Corp.

Matt Smith Racing is poised to dominate Pro Stock Motorcycle racing throughout the Oct. 2-4 event. Following Matt in the top spot is Pollacheck, ranked No. 2 with 327 points overall. Angie, who continues to move up in the top 10, finished Gainesville at No. 7 with 198 points. All ride on DENSO's premium Iridium spark plugs.

Cool weather forecast for the St. Louis area bodes well for faster speeds on the track, positioning Angie to make history as the first woman in Pro Stock Motorcycle racing to break the 200-mph barrier. "St. Louis has a good track surface so we can throw everything at it and expect it to hold the power," said Angie. "My goals are simple: Go 200 mph, be the first woman to do it, and put my name in the DENSO 200-mph Pro Stock Motorcycle Club!"

If Angie succeeds, she will not only join her teammates in the 200-mph pantheon but make Matt Smith Racing the only team with all its racers in the coveted club.

Since 2016, DENSO has championed NHRA racing, serving as the title sponsor of the annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas and a supporting sponsor of the whole Mello Yello series. This year, after NHRA resumed live competition in July following a four-month suspension to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, DENSO served as the title sponsor of the prestigious Indianapolis U.S. Nationals.

For half a century, DENSO has sponsored world-class motor sports around the globe. DENSO products are among the precision original equipment and replacement auto parts widely used by professional racing teams on every circuit, as well as everyday motorists on the road worldwide.

More information on DENSO spark plugs, as well as DENSO's comprehensive lines of auto parts, is available at retail stores, wholesale distributors and www.densoautoparts.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

