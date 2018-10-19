DENSO Sponsors B.R.A.K.E.S Teen Defensive Driving Program to Advance its Vision for an Accident-Free Future of Mobility

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, one of the world's largest automotive suppliers of technology and components, is proud to partner with national teen defensive driving program B.R.A.K.E.S (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) to offer young drivers across the country extensive behind-the-wheel training to reduce auto crashes. The free program is facilitated by ex-law enforcement and professional racing drivers and teaches teens and their parents how to be safer on the road.

Car crashes are the number-one cause of death among teens. Graduates of the B.R.A.K.E.S. program are 64 percent less likely to get in a crash within the next three years. DENSO has donated $100,000 in fiscal year 2018 to be an overall sponsor of the B.R.A.K.E.S. program, underscoring and furthering the company's long-term commitment to creating a mobility future with zero traffic accidents. DENSO is supporting driving and training classes in Detroit, Memphis, San Diego and Pomona, California. The first two-day event took place in Detroit on September 27 and 28, 2018, and additional classes are open for registration through the end of this year.

"As the world's number-two mobility supplier, we take seriously our unique position and responsibility to set the industry standard in safety," said Robert Townsend, vice president, Community Affairs at DENSO. "We create products and technologies that make vehicles safe and secure, but right now it's critical for drivers to be aware of their surroundings and know how to react. We are proud to support B.R.A.K.E.S. in bringing lifesaving training to teens across the country and taking steps toward our mission of becoming an accident-free society."

Utilizing vehicles provided by Kia Motors, skilled instructors, including accomplished race car drivers and current and former law enforcement officers, teach students crucial skills such as crash avoidance, emergency braking, distraction avoidance and car control/skid recovery. In addition to hands-on exercises, the training also educates teens and parents about the importance of safe and responsible driving.

"Far too many teens are killed in auto crashes every year, but B.R.A.K.E.S. was founded with the sole mission of preventing injuries and saving lives through free training and education in our local communities," said B.R.A.K.E.S. founder and longtime NHRA drag racing star Doug Herbert. "We're so grateful for the support of like-minded auto suppliers and auto makers who prioritize safety and help us reach thousands of young drivers in Michigan and around the country."

B.R.A.K.E.S. is a 501(c)3 charity organization that provides free, hands-on advanced driver training through its Teen Pro-Active Driving School. Herbert started the program after losing his two sons in a tragic car crash and has since trained over 33,000 teens around the country.

At DENSO, its global and North American associates work to achieve a safe and secure future of mobility for all of society. It continually looks to partner with like-minded organizations, industry leaders and startup companies to more quickly achieve that long-term vision.

To register yourself or your teen in a class near you, visit www://putonthebrakes.org/.

About DENSO in North America

DENSO is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics and information and safety. With its North American headquarters located in Southfield, Michigan, DENSO employs more than 23,000 people at 28 consolidated subsidiaries and 4 affiliates across the North American region. Of these, 25 are manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs more than 17,000 people in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Iowa, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. DENSO's North American consolidated sales totaled US$10.9 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. For more information, go to www.denso.com/us-ca/en. Connect with DENSO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DENSOinNorthAmerica.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today, including Toyota, Honda, FCA, GM, Ford, Volvo, and Mercedes-Benz. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 220 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification and electronic systems, and to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 8.8 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

