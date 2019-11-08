DENSO Sponsors Free Admission to the Michigan Science Center in Honor of International Science Center and Science Museum Day

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, is sponsoring a day of free admission at the Michigan Science Center (MiSci) on Nov. 10, noon-5 p.m., to help MiSci celebrate International Science Center and Science Museum Day. The day of free admission presents an opportunity to recognize how science centers and museums connect science and society, engage and bring together diverse communities, and collaboratively tackle unique challenges in the sciences. Such ideals are reflective of DENSO's own philosophy to contribute to a better world through sustainable and safe mobility for all.

In supporting MiSci, DENSO also fulfills its own commitment to advance Science, Technology, Education, and Mathematics (STEM) education and spur development of tomorrow's workforce.

MiSci's free admission day includes access to more than 250 hands-on exhibits, live shows, Spark!Lab from the Smithsonian, Kids Town, STEM Playground and more. Planetarium and Engineering Theater tickets will be available for purchase at the box office. Through these activities, DENSO and MiSci are able to make transformative learning experiences more accessible to more young people and educate them about the inspiring possibilities in STEM.

"MiSci plays an important role in the metro-Detroit area by presenting hands-on learning opportunities for today's youth," said Bill Foy, senior vice president of Engineering at DENSO and a MiSci board member. "By opening its doors to the public for free on Nov. 10, MiSci is extending its reach within the community and we're excited to help enable that."

DENSO is committed to creating a bright future through diverse people and ideas. Earlier this year, DENSO named its First Executive Lead of North American Diversity and Inclusion (D&I), Denise Carlson, as part of its goal to grow an internal and external culture that values collaboration, inclusivity and unique perspectives. DENSO's work with organizations like MiSci helps extend this mission into the local community.

"As a leading mobility supplier, our focus is to innovate the manufacturing, automotive and mobility industries," continued Foy. "That effort is only possible through a bright, technically-savvy workforce, so we feel great responsibility to help spark young people's imaginations and show them what's possible through science."

"International Science Center and Science Museum Day is a great opportunity to celebrate and highlight the role that hands-on educational institutions play in communities," said Christian Greer, MiSci president and CEO. "Partnering with DENSO on this has allowed us to extend the benefits of MiSci to the full community for the day."

Free tickets are available for download at Mi-Sci.org on a first-come, first-served basis.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

About the Michigan Science Center

The Michigan Science Center (MiSci) inspires nearly 300,000 curious minds of all ages every year through STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) discovery, innovation and interactive education in Detroit and across the state of Michigan. As the STEM hub of the state, MiSci focuses on developing and introducing expanded education programs, exhibits, and initiatives that empower and enrich all children and all communities with STEM. Through our Traveling Science Program and distance learning initiative, ECHO, we are expanding beyond our Detroit-based facility, with a goal of reaching all 83 counties of Michigan. With the Toyota Engineering 4D Theater, live stage shows, a Planetarium, lab activities, 250+ hands-on exhibits, and more, there are dozens of ways to customize your MiSci visit. The Michigan Science Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and does not receive support from the city of Detroit or the state of Michigan. For more information, please call 313.577.8400 or visit the website, Mi-Sci.org.

