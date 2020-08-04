DENSO Sponsors NHRA's Prestigious Indianapolis U.S. Nationals

"We're proud to be the title sponsor of the iconic Indianapolis race," said Joseph Mejaly, senior vice president of Operations, Sales, Strategic Planning and Marketing at DENSO Products and Services Americas. "For all of us at DENSO, sponsoring the four-day weekend competition at NHRA's oldest and most prestigious venue is the thrill of a lifetime!"

"DENSO Spark Plugs has been a great partner throughout all levels of NHRA Championship Drag Racing," said Brad Gerber, NHRA vice president and chief development officer. "We are very excited to have DENSO Spark Plugs as the title partner of the most prestigious race on the NHRA circuit, the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals, and we are looking forward to many more years of our successful partnership."

Since 2016, DENSO has championed NHRA racing, serving as the title sponsor of the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals held annually in Las Vegas and a supporting sponsor of the entire Mello Yello series. The regular 24-weekend racing season was suspended in mid-March, along with all other public events, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

NHRA resumed live competition in mid-July. In accordance with federal, state and local laws and guidelines, NHRA has implemented safety protocols to protect teams, fans and staff. Protocols require fans attending the event to undergo temperature checks prior to entry, wear masks or face coverings, only sit near individuals with whom they are in regular contact and maintain at least six feet between other parties.

Many of NHRA's top competitors choose DENSO's premium Iridium spark plugs to power their way to the finish line. At every event, DENSO welcomes fans to the midway known as Nitro Alley to learn more about and purchase DENSO's premium Iridium TT, Iridium Power and Iridium Racing spark plugs. DENSO also posts its own race and product updates on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube throughout the series.

For half a century, DENSO has sponsored world-class motor sports, including NHRA, NASCAR, Formula One, World Rally Championship and Super GT races. DENSO spark plugs, alternators, radiators and engine management systems are among the precision original equipment and replacement auto parts widely used by professional racing teams on every circuit, as well as everyday motorists on the road worldwide.

More information on DENSO spark plugs, as well as DENSO's comprehensive lines of auto parts, is available at retail stores, wholesale distributors and www.densoautoparts.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

About NHRA

Headquartered in Glendora, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 24 national events featuring the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series, NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and E3 Spark NHRA Plugs Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and the NHRA Drags: Street Legal Style presented by AAA. NHRA also offers NHRA Jr. Street program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League for youth ages 5 to 17. NHRA's Youth and Education Services (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. In addition, NHRA owns and operates four racing facilities: Atlanta Dragway in Georgia; Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis; and Auto Club Raceway at Pomona in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

