DENSO Sponsors SHPE National Convention to Connect with Top STEM Talent

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, is a Platinum Sponsor of the 2019 SHPE (Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers) National Convention, taking place in Phoenix, Oct. 30-Nov. 3, at the Phoenix Convention Center. At the event, which serves as the country's largest gathering of Hispanic students and professionals in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), DENSO will conduct interviews with potential candidates and look to hire more than 40 individuals for co-op, intern and full-time positions located across DENSO North American sites. Roles are available in: Body Electronics; Climate Control; Research & Development; Process Engineering; Machine Build; Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning; Production Engineering; and Test Design.

SHPE members interested in onsite interviews can sign up to be considered here and are encouraged to visit DENSO's booth (#609) throughout the event. On Friday, Nov. 1, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. PST, DENSO will also host a Hospitality Suite in Room 229A North at the Phoenix Convention Center, where candidates can meet and engage with DENSO representatives, and explore job opportunities at the company. All other candidates interested in learning more about an exciting engineering career at DENSO can visit https://densocareers.com/.

Attending SHPE bolsters DENSO continuous efforts to make its work environment more diverse, inclusive and collaborative – qualities that propel the company forward.

"Supporting events like this is vital as we continue to seek the diverse talent and experience necessary to drive innovation, create groundbreaking automotive and manufacturing technologies, and enhance mobility solutions," said Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO's North American Production Innovation Center and executive lead for diversity and inclusion (D&I). "SHPE allows us to connect with some of the brightest engineering minds and share with them how they can contribute meaningfully to a company where diversity, collaboration and fresh perspectives are valued."

In the wake of its second founding, an aggressive new strategy to create new value in mobility, DENSO is looking for dynamic talent to further its development of software- and hardware-based solutions in the areas of connectivity, automated driving, shared mobility and electrification. DENSO employs thousands of engineers who create products and technologies that save lives, help cars run more efficiently and protect the planet.

"DENSO's culture and commitment to its employees are what make it a great place to work," said Stacy Gallucci, a senior manager of North American Human Resources, Talent Acquisition and Diversity & Inclusion at DENSO. "But it's DENSO's focus and vision to shape and lead the future of mobility that make it something you want to be a part of."

Founded in 1974, SHPE is a national organization with a mission to empower the Hispanic community to realize its fullest potential and impact the world through STEM awareness, access, support and professional development. It consists of more than 11,000 professional members, over 8,000 student members and more than 360 junior members (grades 7-12). The National Convention draws more than 8,000 engineers, 40 percent of which are current undergraduate students.

"SHPE is committed to developing and building a dynamic workforce for today and tomorrow by empowering Hispanics in STEM to become influential, highly-valued contributors and leaders at top organizations like Denso," said Raquel Tamez, SHPE CEO. "Denso supporting SHPE as a platinum sponsor of our National Convention shows how much they value diversity and inclusion, and that they are actively aligned with what we're trying to accomplish."

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

About SHPE

SHPE (Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers) is a nonprofit organization serving and advancing Hispanics in STEM. With more than 11,000 student and professional members, SHPE's mission is to change lives by empowering the Hispanic community to realize its fullest potential and to impact the world through STEM awareness, access, support and development. To accomplish this, SHPE provides a variety of programming, services, resources, and events, including hosting the largest Hispanic STEM convention in the nation. For more information, visit http://shpe.org.

