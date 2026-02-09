DENSO Updates North American Organizational Structure, Leader Roles

Moves enhance DENSO's ability to respond quickly to market needs, create mobility solutions of the future

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has updated its North American organizational structure and leadership teams, allowing the company to respond quickly to changing market needs and accelerate innovation.

These updates, which took effect Jan. 1, are designed to strengthen DENSO's management teams, accelerate decision making and align business units for seamless collaboration and optimized performance. They also align with changes made to DENSO's global structure, enhancing how the North America team works with DENSO regions around the globe.

Together the changes better position DENSO to pursue its mission of contributing to a better world through its Two Great Causes, Green and Peace of Mind.

North America Executive Board

DENSO has welcomed two new members to its North America Executive Board:

Andy Clemence joins the North America Executive Board after being promoted to senior director of DENSO Corporation and executive vice president in North America. He will continue as leader of the Green Business Group, while also serving as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and head of the North America (NA) engineering function. As CTO, a newly created role, Clemence will guide DENSO's advanced technology and product portfolio to align with the evolving needs of the North American market and DENSO's current and future customers.

North America Council

DENSO has made three updates to its North America Council, which is comprised of business group and function leaders with responsibilities across the region.

Shuichi "Shu" Kamakura has been promoted to Senior Director of DENSO Corporation. He will continue as North Sub-Region (NSR) lead and president of DENSO Manufacturing Michigan, Inc. (DMMI).

has been promoted to Senior Director of DENSO Corporation. He will continue as North Sub-Region (NSR) lead and president of DENSO Manufacturing Michigan, Inc. (DMMI). Daisuke Yamaoka has joined DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. (DPAM), as president and Aftermarket Business Group leader.

has joined DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. (DPAM), as president and Aftermarket Business Group leader. Marty Deschenes, North America chief manufacturing officer, has expanded his role to include corporate quality engineering and serve as the functional head of Quality. Pat Bassett, who previously held the role, will retire after 39 years of dedicated service to DENSO.

North America Business Groups

DENSO operates within three business groups in North America: Green, Peace of Mind and Aftermarket. To achieve alignment with global business direction and reflect the dynamic needs of our customers, electrification business units will integrate into powertrain areas. Mechatronics, motor components and sensing systems will also be integrated under a new System Control Components Area.

Here is a summary of business unit changes within the Green Business Group, which better align to DENSO's global structure.

Green Business Group: Andy Clemence (Business Group Leader)

Current Business Unit (BU) Name New BU Name BU Leadership

(Jan 2026 Scope Change) Engine Components No Name Change Dan Ronayne, vice president

(Expands scope from United States to North America, including Canada and Mexico) Power Mobility Electronics (Motor Generator) & Electric Components Traction & Accessories Motor Sergio Pujols, vice president (Expands scope from Motor Generator to include Electric Components) Power Mobility Electronics (Electric Power Steering) Chassis Control Components Jon Callies, business unit leader and president of DENSO Manufacturing North Carolina, Inc. Thermal No Name Change Jason Hendry, business unit leader (Promotes to Business Unit Leader)

North America Manufacturing

To further strengthen alignment and a common foundation within DENSO's manufacturing operations, the company has enacted the following updates.

Name New Role Location Previous Role Mark Moses President DENSO Manufacturing Athens Tennessee, Inc. (DMAT) Vice President of Electrificatoin Systems Manufacturing, DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee, Inc. (DMTN) Chris Wisniewski Vice President of Corporate Quality Engineering DENSO International America, Inc. Director of Electrified Systems Engineering Cory Arnold Vice President of Electrification Systems Manufacturing DMTN Vice President of North America Production Innovation Center (NAPIC) Chris Ramsey Vice President of Process Excellence, NAPIC DMTN Vice President of Electronics Manufacturing, DMTN Tim Threatt Vice President of Electronics Manufacturing DMTN Director of Manufacturing, DMAT Hitoshi "Tim" Mizutani Vice President of Safety Systems Manufacturing DMTN Executive Coordinator, Manufacturing, DMTN Donovan Pierce Vice President of Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Operations DENSO Manufacturing Michigan, Inc. (DMMI) Vice President of Manufacturing, DMAT Jon Ruge Executive Advisor DMMI Vice President of Manufacturing, DMMI Felipe Brondo Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Function Center Mexico, NAPIC DENSO Mexico, Apodaca Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Function Center Mexico, NAPIC

North America Sales & Marketing

To promote closer collaboration across sales teams, DENSO has made the following updates to its sales organization.

Name New Role Location Previous Role Pankaj Takoo Senior Vice President (responsible for American Car Group) DENSO International America, Inc. (DIAM) Vice President, Sales Ryota Tosaka Senior Vice President (expands role to include Japanese Car Group Service Engineering) DIAM Senior Vice President, Sales Takayuki Kaneko Vice President, Honda Sales DIAM Project General Manager & Manager, Tokyo Sales Division 2, Sales & Marketing Group, DENSO Corporation Ron Troia Vice President, Sales, Business Operations & Planning Leader DIAM Director of Sales

DENSO is committed to continuing to reform and optimize its business structure to deliver for its teams and customers.

