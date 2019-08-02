DENSO Supports Talent Recruitment and Development in Mobility, Technology Fields at CAR Management Briefing Seminars

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, is a sponsor of this year's Center for Automotive Research (CAR) Management Briefing Seminars (MBS), taking place Aug. 5-8, 2019. The company will join other suppliers, automakers, tech startups, government officials and academics who are committed to advancing the auto industry during a time of unprecedented disruption.

Adapting to Industry Changes to Attract and Retain Talent

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the need for talented workers in STEM-related fields will continue to increase. Kara Grasso, vice president of Strategic Operations at DENSO, is part of a panel discussion on Aug. 7, titled "Talent/Organizational Culture: Best Practices from the Automotive and Technology Industries." Grasso will cover:

How DENSO embraced its second founding – the most dramatic strategy shift in its 70-year history – to expand into software-based solutions in addition to its hardware expertise;

How automotive and mobility companies can attract and retain great technical talent; and

How a diverse workforce enables greater innovative thinking, brings different perspectives to the decision-making process and accelerates the pace of R&D.

"We want top talent in engineering, research, skilled trades, marketing, and everywhere else that can help us discover smarter ways to be more efficient in creating safer and more sustainable mobility," said Grasso. "We offer so many great benefits and opportunities for our employees to develop skillsets and grow careers while they in turn help us push mobility forward by protecting lives and preserving the planet for future generations."

Connecting Women in Mobility and Technology

To connect talented women in automotive, mobility and technology-focused sectors who are poised to lead in a new era of transportation, DENSO is hosting the "MBS Meetup: Women in Auto" event. On August 5, from 4-5 pm, attendees can network with fellow women attendees at a fun and informal gathering before heading into one of the industry's biggest events. To register, click here.

DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion within technical fields. Having a diverse workforce enables innovative thinking, brings different perspectives to the table and accelerates R&D. As such, DENSO is co-hosting a similar event at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2020 with Inforum, a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating the careers of women and building talent initiatives at companies.

Additionally, Grasso will participate in coffee chats at MBS, sponsored by the Society of Automotive Engineers International (SAE), on Aug. 6 and 7 to discuss the SAE-published book, "The Road to the Top is Not on the Map: Conversations with the Top Women in the Automotive Industry," to which Grasso contributed a chapter.

Supporting Young Talent to Change the Future of Mobility

DENSO is also sponsoring the MBS Student Program, which provides undergraduate students interested in pursuing a career in the automotive industry the opportunity to participate in the CAR MBS. Students will have the opportunity to engage with leaders and executives in the space to learn about present-day issues and experience firsthand the advanced technologies that will be introduced in the future.

Through its sponsorship of the program, and the many other monetary and in-kind donations it provides, DENSO is helping develop the next generation of the automotive workforce and identify top talent who can advance its mission to reshape advanced mobility.

"At DENSO, we're looking for talented, diverse, curious and motivated individuals who can support our efforts to innovate and reshape transportation," said Grasso. "This will allow us to expand into new business domains, find new customers and deliver new services as transportation continues to rapidly evolve."

For those interested in an exciting and rewarding career at the leading edge of mobility, visit densocareers.com.

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 13 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

SOURCE DENSO

Related Links

http://www.densocorp-na.com

