DENSO Takes a Stake in Airbiquity to Advance Connected Vehicle Technology

OTA systems have been increasingly commercialized to update the software of multimedia products, such as car navigation systems. This is critical for automakers as the industry quickly moves toward electrification and autonomous vehicles.

Airbiquity has a successful track record in delivering software products for in-vehicle multimedia products to many automakers and is also known for its ability to ensure security in OTA systems. DENSO will accelerate the development of secure and highly reliable OTA systems in cooperation with Toyota Motor and Toyota Tsusho by harnessing Airbiquity's engineering capabilities and developmental strengthens and resources.

"DENSO envisions a future where people everywhere enjoy the freedom and convenience of mobility. That's why we've been actively and aggressively investing in and teaming up with industry-leading partners like Airbiquity to deliver safe and reliable automated driving technology," said Tony Cannestra, Director of Corporate Ventures at DENSO. "Secure OTA systems that update and control vehicle functionality are a key component in tomorrow's connected car."

Profile of Airbiquity

1. Name : Airbiquity Inc. 2. Establishment : 1997 3. Location : Washington, Seattle (U.S.) 4. President and CEO : Kamyar Moinzadeh 5. Business description : Developing OTA reprogramming systems and offering services

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO is a $48.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 220 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 8.8 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO employs 24,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 12 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo™, and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

SOURCE DENSO

