DENSO to Compete in Prestigious WorldSkills Championship Competition

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, announced today that two North American employees were selected to participate in this year's WorldSkills Championship competition. Adriana Velázquez and Jonathan Hernández will join thousands of young professionals from more than 60 countries as they compete across 56 different skill sets in Kazan, Russia.

Velázquez and Hernández, who began as interns before being hired by DENSO Mexico, are in the process of completing six-month long, advanced intermediate technical training in Japan to prepare for the August competition. Their qualification is evidence of DENSO's robust internship, co-op and IGNITE programs, and underscores the importance of DENSO's diversity and inclusion efforts. At the championship, Velázquez will compete in Plastic Die Engineering and Hernández will show his skills in Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Milling.

"Having our associates represent DENSO and Mexico at WorldSkills demonstrates how capable our young workforce is," said José Cepeda, Machinery & Tools and PE at DENSO Mexico. "The objective is not just to compete, but to develop our people's abilities to reach a higher level of competence, so that when they return they'll be ready to continue contributing to DENSO and therefore, to society. We're very proud of our competitors and honored that they are representing DENSO and Mexico as a country."

Every two years, WorldSkills hosts its world championships, which attracts competitors from all corners of the globe for the chance to win a prestigious medal in their chosen skill. Participants demonstrate their vocational education and training across six skill sectors – Construction and Building Technology, Creative Arts and Fashion, Information and Communication Technology, Manufacturing and Engineering Technology, Social and Personal Services, and Transportation and Logistics.

"We see how our younger workforce is impacting the future of advanced mobility, and we are honored to have our associates represent DENSO and Mexico at WorldSkills," said Kenichiro Ito, senior executive officer for DENSO Corporation and chief executive officer of DENSO's North American Headquarters. "The competition is a wonderful opportunity for young professionals to not only represent their companies and countries with pride, but to learn from peers and gain a stronger understanding of skilled trades. At DENSO, we are committed to providing innovative education and training programs to contribute to the development of the technical skills of our associates throughout North America."

DENSO has participated in the WorldSkills Competition since 1971. To date, DENSO associates have won 32 gold medals, 16 silver medals, and 15 bronze medals. For up-to-date news on the competitions, visit here: https://worldskills2019.com/en/media/news/.

