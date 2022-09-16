DENSO to Exhibit, Participate in Mobility-Themed Panels at ITS World Congress 2022

Vice President of North America R&D to join panels on C-V2X and Edge Computing; booth will feature DENSO's Two Great Causes: Green and Peace of Mind

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, will exhibit and participate in panels at ITS World Congress 2022 in Los Angeles, September 18-22.

DENSO's booth, #811, will feature displays centered on how the company's future vision and product portfolio are powering its pursuit of its Two Great Causes: Green — achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 — and Peace of Mind — creating a safe and seamless world for all. Among the displays, one will outline how DENSO is using blockchain technology and advanced QR codes to increase the carbon footprint traceability of vehicle batteries. This helps build trust and reliability in supply chains and contributes to greater sustainability as electric vehicles become more prevalent.

Roger Berg, vice president of North America R&D at DENSO, will join two panels:

Monday, Sept. 19 , 1-2 p.m. PT , Exhibit Hall Education Theater: C-V2X for Safety Services

Brad Stertz , Director of Government Affairs at Audi

Jim Misener , Global V2X Ecosystem Lead, Qualcomm

Tim Johnson , a Director of IoT Sales in the public sector

Together they'll discuss how C-V2X safety services, such as traffic signal pre-emption and road hazard information, are saving lives and why it's important to preserve and expand spectrum for these types of solutions.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 , 2-3pm PT , Exhibit Hall Education Theater: Edge Computing and the Future of Connected Vehicle Services

Edge Computing and the Future of Connected Vehicle Services Who:



Said Tabet, Distinguished Dell Engineer and AECC Board Member





Ludovico Fassati, SVP America and President B2B America, Nexar





Alex Oyler , Director, North America , SBD Automotive

Panelists will provide an overview of the connected vehicle services ecosystem and discuss data management and transfer challenges that currently exist in the space. They'll also give updates on the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium's (AECC) work to help conquer these data hurdles using an edge computing approach.

"DENSO is dedicated to creating a mobility future that's sustainable, safe and efficient for all," Berg said. "Participating in events like ITS World Congress 2022 enhances our efforts to accomplish this. It also strengthens our commitment to innovate in emerging areas and to collaborate with new partners so we can contribute to a better world. We look forward to connecting with attendees who share this same passion."

While DENSO has a 70-year history of manufacturing leading automotive components and technology for automakers worldwide, the company's participation at the show reflects its broadening focus on mobility.

In 2018, DENSO announced its Second Founding, a strategic shift designed to add new, digital-first capabilities in addition to its hardware expertise to enhance the company's offerings in electrification, automated driving, mobility and non-automotive fields.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, DENSO in North America generated $9.5 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation, and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/

