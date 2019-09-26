DENSO to Expand DENSO Hokkaido Plant

DENSO will invest about 11 billion yen by 2025 to complete the expansion and increase production. Construction is scheduled to start in July 2020 and to be completed in June 2021. Production is planned to start in stages in October 2021. The number of employees is expected to increase to approximately 1,150 in 2025.

DENSO Hokkaido manufactures semiconductor sensors for automotive engines, air conditioners, and brake and other relevant systems. DENSO is expanding the plant at DENSO Hokkaido, which has manufactured 500 million semiconductor sensors since its opening, in preparation for increased sensor demand as vehicle electrification and safety systems become more complex and proliferate.

Through this expansion and production of a key automotive technology, DENSO Hokkaido will further improve its capability to meet customers' needs and contribute to the development of the local community.

Profile of DENSO Hokkaido Corporation

1. Name: DENSO Hokkaido Corporation 2. Establishment: April, 2007 3. Location: 1007-195 Izumisawa, Chitose, Hokkaido, Japan (Chitose

Airport Industrial Complex) 4. Capital: 2.6 billion yen 5. Ownership: 100% owned by DENSO Corporation 6. President: Seiji Nehashi 7. Employees: 1,049 (as of April 2019) About 1,150 (expected in FY2026) 8. Business description: Manufacturing sensor products 9. Site area: About 163,484 m2 10. Total floor area: About 34,300 m2 (before expansion) About 52,650 m2 (after expansion)

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 211 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global

