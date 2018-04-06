DENSO Unveils New Toolkit to Empower 23,000 Road Safety Advocates

The 41-page document offers safety tips, infographics, activity sheets, and other materials to assist employees in making their communities safer for kids. The Toolkit has three sections: In and Around Cars, Pedestrian Safety, and Bike Safety.

"Developing new technologies will help us deliver safer vehicles, but to truly create a world free of traffic accidents, we need to nurture safe driving habits and safety discussions at the community level. We can't achieve that without our employees raising awareness for child safety in their own communities," said Robert Townsend, vice president, Community Affairs at DENSO. "The Toolkit we developed with Safe Kids provides ample resources for easy and actionable steps to become a local road safety advocate."

The Toolkit includes tips on installing car seats and avoiding heatstroke, advice for parents on talking to teen drivers, ways to prevent kids from being distracted while walking near roadways, and Halloween safety precautions. It also provides contact information for local Safe Kid coalitions, an action plan to make school zones safer, other online resources, and social media posts.

"Safe Kids Worldwide has been laser focused on preventing childhood injuries for almost 30 years, and we've made a lot of progress toward keeping kids safe," said Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide. "But we can do even more by partnering with the associates of DENSO. We're confident that our joint initiative can help to reduce the number of traffic crashes and protect our children."

About DENSO in North America

DENSO is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics and information and safety. With its North American headquarters located in Southfield, Michigan, DENSO employs more than 23,000 people at 28 consolidated subsidiaries and 4 affiliates across the North American region. Of these, 25 are manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs more than 17,000 people in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Iowa, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. DENSO's North American consolidated sales totaled US$9.6 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017. For more information, go to www.denso.com/us-ca/en. Connect with DENSO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DENSOinNorthAmerica.

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO Corp., headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan, is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics and information and safety. Its customers include all the world's major carmakers. Worldwide, the company has more than 200 subsidiaries and affiliates in 38 countries and regions (including Japan) and employs more than 150,000 people. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, totaled US$40.4 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.denso.com, or visit our media website at www.denso.com/global/en/news/media-center/

About Safe Kids Worldwide

Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to protect kids on the road, at home and at play. Preventable injuries are the number one cause of death for children in the United States. Throughout the world, almost one million children die of an injury each year, and almost every one of these tragedies is preventable. Safe Kids works with an extensive network of more than 400 coalitions in the U.S. and with partners in more than 33 countries to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, falls, burns, poisonings and more. Since 1988, Safe Kids has helped reduce the U.S. childhood death rate from unintentional injury by 60 percent. Working together, we can do much more to protect kids. Join our effort at safekids.org.

