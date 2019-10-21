DENSO Wins League of Michigan Bicyclists' Business Champion of the Year Award due to its Road Safety Focus

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The League of Michigan Bicyclists (LMB) has named DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, a Business Champion of the Year for its contributions to promoting cyclist safety on Michigan's roadways. DENSO, which operates in 35 countries globally and has its North American headquarters in Southfield, Michigan, is committed to supporting and enhancing safety in all the communities where its employees live and work.

"Safety is at our core at DENSO. That belief starts with the products we make and how we build them, and extends to where our employees live and the roads they travel on," said Melissa Smith, community affairs lead at DENSO. "In this spirit, we're always trying to increase safety for those on or near roadways, especially cyclists, and do so by seeking collaborative partners and creating best safety practices. It is an honor to be recognized for our efforts."

DENSO initiatives to ensure cyclist and pedestrian safety in Michigan and beyond include:

The sponsorship and distribution of 10,000 bike safety booklets to young students in Battle Creek and Southfield ;

and ; A partnership with Safe Kids Worldwide consisting of a comprehensive roadmap, a road safety toolkit with bike safety tips and event support in Michigan around bike helmet fittings;

around bike helmet fittings; Donation of 60 children's bikes and helmets to the Toys for Tots program. DENSO employees in Battle Creek built the bike's during the facility's Build-a-Bike Challenge;

built the bike's during the facility's Build-a-Bike Challenge; A vision sensor for improved night driving safety to reduce accidents by detecting pedestrians, bicyclists and other road users in low-light situations; and

The launch of DENSO's first Smart Mobility Ecosystem in Dublin, Ohio , that leverages previously untapped data to increase road and pedestrian safety.

LMB announced award winners in 10 categories on October 19 at the Lexus Velodrome in Detroit. Several of DENSOs partners nominated the company for the Business Champion of the Year Award.

"At LMB we improve lives through bicycling and strive to see bicycles embraced as vehicles of change," said John Lindenmayer, executive director of LMB. "We are proud to partner with DENSO; working together to promote cycling, advocate for the safety of all cyclists, and educate all roadway users. Over the last year, DENSO has been an essential part of making Michigan bicycling better."

To learn more about LMB's mission to promote bicycling and bicyclist safety on all Michigan roadways, visit www.LMB.org.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

