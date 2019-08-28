DENSO Wins Medals at 45th WorldSkills International Competition

News provided by

DENSO

Aug 28, 2019, 10:15 ET

KARIYA, Japan, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Corporation today announced that the DENSO Group's representatives from Industrial Mechanics Millwright (Japan) won Gold medal at the 45th WorldSkills International Competition which was held in Kazan, the Russian Federation from August 22 to 27.

Contestant: Yujiro Sakamoto earns Gold Medal
Contestant: Yujiro Sakamoto earns Gold Medal
Skill: Industrial Mechanics Millwright
Skill: Industrial Mechanics Millwright
Contestant: Yujiro Sakamoto earns Gold Medal Skill: Industrial Mechanics Millwright

The DENSO Group sent a record number of 20 entrants to the event to compete in 10 skills: 11 Japanese participated in Polymechanics and Automation, Manufacturing Team Challenge, Mechatronics, Mobile Robotics, Industrial Control, Industrial Mechanic Millwright, and Cloud Computing; three Thais in Polymechanics and Automation, CNC Turning, and CNC Milling; two Indonesians in CNC Milling and Industrial Control; two Vietnamese in CNC Turning and CNC Milling; and two Mexicans in CNC Milling and Plastic Die Engineering.

DENSO first entered the WorldSkills International Competition at the 20th event in 1971, and has won a total of 69 medals to date: 33 golds, 18 silvers, and 18 bronzes. DENSO has won its 15th straight gold medal since the 31st contest in 1991.

DENSO considers the development of technology and sophisticated engineering skills and know-how to turn technology into practical applications to be two of the most fundamental components of its monozukuri or the art of making things. DENSO participates in the WorldSkills International Competition not only to accomplish good results, but also to develop promising young technicians mentally, technically, and physically into highly-skilled workers who can inherit DENSO's accumulated skills through systematic, special training for this competition.

DENSO will continue to foster young technicians to pass on its skills to the next generation through training and participation in the WorldSkills International Competition.

Reference: DENSO's contestants and medals won

Skill

Result

Name

Affiliation

Industrial
Mechanics
Millwright

Gold

Yujiro Sakamoto

DENSO

Polymechanics
and Automation

Taiki Iwami

DENSO

Medallion of
Excellence

Sopon Praiwan

DENSO (Thailand)
Co., Ltd.

Manufacturing
Team Challenge

Silver

Koki Kabeya

DENSO

Mikito Ichikawa

Shinzaburo Yamashita

Mechatronics

Bronze

Hiroki Matsumoto

DENSO

Ryota Morimoto

CNC Turning

Medallion of
Excellence

Wutichai Pligsang

DENSO (Thailand)
Co., Ltd.

Medallion of
Excellence

Phan van quoc

DENSO
MANUFACTURING
VIETNAM
CO.,LTD.

CNC Milling

Silver

Truong The Dieu

DENSO
MANUFACTURING
VIETNAM
CO.,LTD.

Bronze

Patcharapol Sugkong

DENSO (Thailand)
Co., Ltd.

Medallion of
Excellence

Arvian Iswahyud

PT. DENSO
INDONESIA

Jonathan Francisco

DENSO MEXICO
S.A. DE C.V.

Industrial Control

Medallion of
Excellence

Syota Kayahara

DENSO

Medallion of
Excellence

Lodi Joyo Siswanto

PT. DENSO
INDONESIA

Mobile Robotics

Medallion of
Excellence

Yuto Shimizu

DENSO

Jun Nakanishi

Plastic Die
Engineering

Adriana Enriqueta

DENSO MEXICO
S.A. DE C.V.

Cloud Computing

Bronze

Tomohiro Hamasaki

DENSO

SOURCE DENSO

Related Links

http://www.densocorp-na.com

You just read:

DENSO Wins Medals at 45th WorldSkills International Competition

News provided by

DENSO

Aug 28, 2019, 10:15 ET