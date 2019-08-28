DENSO Wins Medals at 45th WorldSkills International Competition
Aug 28, 2019, 10:15 ET
KARIYA, Japan, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Corporation today announced that the DENSO Group's representatives from Industrial Mechanics Millwright (Japan) won Gold medal at the 45th WorldSkills International Competition which was held in Kazan, the Russian Federation from August 22 to 27.
The DENSO Group sent a record number of 20 entrants to the event to compete in 10 skills: 11 Japanese participated in Polymechanics and Automation, Manufacturing Team Challenge, Mechatronics, Mobile Robotics, Industrial Control, Industrial Mechanic Millwright, and Cloud Computing; three Thais in Polymechanics and Automation, CNC Turning, and CNC Milling; two Indonesians in CNC Milling and Industrial Control; two Vietnamese in CNC Turning and CNC Milling; and two Mexicans in CNC Milling and Plastic Die Engineering.
DENSO first entered the WorldSkills International Competition at the 20th event in 1971, and has won a total of 69 medals to date: 33 golds, 18 silvers, and 18 bronzes. DENSO has won its 15th straight gold medal since the 31st contest in 1991.
DENSO considers the development of technology and sophisticated engineering skills and know-how to turn technology into practical applications to be two of the most fundamental components of its monozukuri or the art of making things. DENSO participates in the WorldSkills International Competition not only to accomplish good results, but also to develop promising young technicians mentally, technically, and physically into highly-skilled workers who can inherit DENSO's accumulated skills through systematic, special training for this competition.
DENSO will continue to foster young technicians to pass on its skills to the next generation through training and participation in the WorldSkills International Competition.
Reference: DENSO's contestants and medals won
|
Skill
|
Result
|
Name
|
Affiliation
|
Industrial
|
Gold
|
Yujiro Sakamoto
|
DENSO
|
Polymechanics
|
－
|
Taiki Iwami
|
DENSO
|
Medallion of
|
Sopon Praiwan
|
DENSO (Thailand)
|
Manufacturing
|
Silver
|
Koki Kabeya
|
DENSO
|
Mikito Ichikawa
|
Shinzaburo Yamashita
|
Mechatronics
|
Bronze
|
Hiroki Matsumoto
|
DENSO
|
Ryota Morimoto
|
CNC Turning
|
Medallion of
|
Wutichai Pligsang
|
DENSO (Thailand)
|
Medallion of
|
Phan van quoc
|
DENSO
|
CNC Milling
|
Silver
|
Truong The Dieu
|
DENSO
|
Bronze
|
Patcharapol Sugkong
|
DENSO (Thailand)
|
Medallion of
|
Arvian Iswahyud
|
PT. DENSO
|
－
|
Jonathan Francisco
|
DENSO MEXICO
|
Industrial Control
|
Medallion of
|
Syota Kayahara
|
DENSO
|
Medallion of
|
Lodi Joyo Siswanto
|
PT. DENSO
|
Mobile Robotics
|
Medallion of
|
Yuto Shimizu
|
DENSO
|
Jun Nakanishi
|
Plastic Die
|
－
|
Adriana Enriqueta
|
DENSO MEXICO
|
Cloud Computing
|
Bronze
|
Tomohiro Hamasaki
|
DENSO
