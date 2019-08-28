DENSO Wins Medals at 45th WorldSkills International Competition

The DENSO Group sent a record number of 20 entrants to the event to compete in 10 skills: 11 Japanese participated in Polymechanics and Automation, Manufacturing Team Challenge, Mechatronics, Mobile Robotics, Industrial Control, Industrial Mechanic Millwright, and Cloud Computing; three Thais in Polymechanics and Automation, CNC Turning, and CNC Milling; two Indonesians in CNC Milling and Industrial Control; two Vietnamese in CNC Turning and CNC Milling; and two Mexicans in CNC Milling and Plastic Die Engineering.

DENSO first entered the WorldSkills International Competition at the 20th event in 1971, and has won a total of 69 medals to date: 33 golds, 18 silvers, and 18 bronzes. DENSO has won its 15th straight gold medal since the 31st contest in 1991.

DENSO considers the development of technology and sophisticated engineering skills and know-how to turn technology into practical applications to be two of the most fundamental components of its monozukuri or the art of making things. DENSO participates in the WorldSkills International Competition not only to accomplish good results, but also to develop promising young technicians mentally, technically, and physically into highly-skilled workers who can inherit DENSO's accumulated skills through systematic, special training for this competition.

DENSO will continue to foster young technicians to pass on its skills to the next generation through training and participation in the WorldSkills International Competition.

Reference: DENSO's contestants and medals won

Skill Result Name Affiliation Industrial

Mechanics

Millwright Gold Yujiro Sakamoto DENSO Polymechanics

and Automation － Taiki Iwami DENSO Medallion of

Excellence Sopon Praiwan DENSO (Thailand)

Co., Ltd. Manufacturing

Team Challenge Silver Koki Kabeya DENSO Mikito Ichikawa Shinzaburo Yamashita Mechatronics Bronze Hiroki Matsumoto DENSO Ryota Morimoto CNC Turning Medallion of

Excellence Wutichai Pligsang DENSO (Thailand)

Co., Ltd. Medallion of

Excellence Phan van quoc DENSO

MANUFACTURING

VIETNAM

CO.,LTD. CNC Milling Silver Truong The Dieu DENSO

MANUFACTURING

VIETNAM

CO.,LTD. Bronze Patcharapol Sugkong DENSO (Thailand)

Co., Ltd. Medallion of

Excellence Arvian Iswahyud PT. DENSO

INDONESIA － Jonathan Francisco DENSO MEXICO

S.A. DE C.V. Industrial Control Medallion of

Excellence Syota Kayahara DENSO Medallion of

Excellence Lodi Joyo Siswanto PT. DENSO

INDONESIA Mobile Robotics Medallion of

Excellence Yuto Shimizu DENSO Jun Nakanishi Plastic Die

Engineering － Adriana Enriqueta DENSO MEXICO

S.A. DE C.V. Cloud Computing Bronze Tomohiro Hamasaki DENSO

SOURCE DENSO

