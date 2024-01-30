DENSO Works with ESG to Reduce Carbon, Improve Sustainability in Battle Creek, Michigan, Operations

News provided by

DENSO

30 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

ESG to replace and update compressed air systems at DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility, helping cut nearly 3,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, is working with Energy Systems Group (ESG) to increase the sustainability of operations at its thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, Michigan. Through the collaboration, the leading energy solutions company is replacing and updating compressed air systems at the DENSO site, enhancing its energy efficiency and climate friendliness.

In summer 2024, when updates are expected to be complete, the new systems will begin to help DENSO remove nearly 3,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually from the thermal facility's operations.

"Our commitment to being green doesn't only apply to our products. It also motivates us to continuously seek new ways to operate more sustainably and conserve more energy," said Todd Greer, a director of Facilities and Engineering Production at DENSO's Battle Creek thermal facility. "We are grateful for ESG's support, as it will be crucial to our pursuit of Eco Vision 2025, DENSO's global initiative to halve energy use and double clean and green activities by next year."

ESG uses its rich energy management and sustainable infrastructure expertise to deliver holistic, future-focused solutions to customers in various industries and federal, state and local governments.

"Partnering with DENSO is a great opportunity to further our efforts to create a more resilient, sustainable future for our planet," said ESG Account Executive, Michael Nordloh. "In this project, we are excited to help DENSO optimize its compressed air usage in Battle Creek, which will reduce the site's carbon footprint while providing significant energy and cost savings."

The program is the latest initiative DENSO has implemented at the Battle Creek thermal facility that supports its Two Great Causes: Green – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 – and Peace of Mind – creating a safe and seamless world for all.

In September 2023, DENSO announced with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer it was investing $63 million in the Battle Creek thermal facility to retool production lines and accommodate products that support electrified vehicles.

In April 2023, the Battle Creek thermal facility alongside other Michigan businesses joined the Consumers Energy Business Renewable Energy Program. Enrolled businesses agree to match energy they use with wind and solar energy that Consumers Energy develops in Michigan, helping spread clean energy across the state.

If interested in growing your career at an automotive and sustainability leader, go here.

About DENSO
Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 165,000 global employees pursue rewarding careers while paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, DENSO in North America generated $11.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/

SOURCE DENSO

