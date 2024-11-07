DENSO Works with Public and Private Partners to Strengthen Michigan's Workforce

Advanced manufacturer helps secure more than $550,000 in workforce training grants, supporting leadership and skilled trades upskilling in the state

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has worked with the State of Michigan and local companies to secure workforce training grants that will increase employees' access to valuable training tools, providing opportunities to grow their skills and careers in the Great Lakes State.

"It takes multi-skilled talent to remain at manufacturing's cutting edge, which is why we are eager to collaborate with the State of Michigan and other employers to ensure our workforces have the necessary skills to succeed," said Jon Ruge, vice president of Manufacturing at DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek. "These programs allow participants to get in the driver seat of their professional development, a process that benefits workers, businesses and communities across Michigan."

Going PRO Talent Fund: Leadership Training

This spring, DENSO teamed up with mid-Michigan companies – Air Lift, Consolidated Electrical Contractors, Douglas J, Neogen, Niowave and Providence Consulting – to submit an Employer Led Collaborative application to the State of Michigan's Going PRO Talent Fund. It resulted in the group securing more than $490,000 for leadership training.

Through the award, Dale Carnegie will teach 362 employees from the companies, including 45 from DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, the latest approaches to managing dynamic teams and organizations.

"Neogen was thrilled to be the executive sponsor of this effort," said Julie Mann, chief human resources officer at Neogen. "Together with six other companies, we utilized our shared vision to bring valuable training resources to our employees. With this grant, we will be able to help to build the leadership capabilities within our teams, strengthening our workforces and setting the stage for regional talent growth."

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) awarded the funds through Capital Area Michigan Works!

"Working with collaboratives like this one helps maximize and spread the benefits of our workforce training initiatives," said Dakota Hart, business services officer, Capital Area Michigan Works! "This training, in particular, also allows participants to build foundational leadership skills and prepare to take the next step in their career journeys."

Going PRO Talent Fund: Skilled Trades Training

In June, DENSO was among 300 Michigan companies awarded workforce training grants from the Going PRO Talent Fund, securing $70,000 to boost its skilled trades training program in Battle Creek. The dollars will strengthen the local team's ability to update training equipment and curriculum and keep pace with advanced manufacturing trends.

LEO awarded the funds through Michigan Works! Southwest.

"Skilled trades don't just power innovation. They power the future of manufacturing, in Michigan and beyond," said Ashley Iovieno, director of Business Solutions at Michigan Works! Southwest. "DENSO is a leader in this area, so we look forward to continuing to work with them on making technical careers more accessible to more people so that many can benefit from opportunities in these fields."

The training activities are among others that DENSO continues to conduct to support its own talent and that of the future. These initiatives include collaborations with local schools and student groups, as well as additional grant-supported activities that allow the company to provide on-the-job training, reimburse apprentices for items facilitating their educations and offer interview counseling for technical roles.

For anyone interested in opportunities at a supplier as invested in its employees as it is in being a manufacturing leader, visit densocareers.com.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 162,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 7.7 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, DENSO in North America generated $11.7 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

SOURCE DENSO