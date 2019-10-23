DENSO's Battle Creek Facility Recognized by Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency as a Veteran-Friendly Employer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) recognized DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, as a Veteran-Friendly Employer, awarding it Silver-Level status during a ceremony today at its thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, Michigan. Of the 338 employers and organizations involved in the Veteran-Friendly Employer program, only 8 percent have achieved the Silver-Level honor.

DENSO, which has nearly 200 military-veteran employees at its thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, continuously seeks to integrate and support veterans in its workforce.

"We recognize the sacrifices military veterans have made for our country, and we're honored to serve them in return by helping them build fulfilling careers," said Kevin Carson, president of DENSO's Battle Creek facility, and a U.S. Navy veteran. "The experience and skills veterans bring to DENSO's workforce are invaluable, as their unique backgrounds and talents give us the fresh perspective needed to grow. We are thrilled to achieve Silver-Level status as a Veteran-Friendly Employer and will always seek new ways to further attract and support those who have served our country."

MVAA's Veteran-Friendly Employer program helps qualified organizations recruit and retain top veteran talent while providing others a road map to improve their own recruitment efforts. To be a recognized Veteran-Friendly Employer, businesses must commit to actively seeking out veteran applicants, educating managers on the value of hiring veterans, and continuing recognition of veterans for their service and sacrifice. MVAA categorizes participating Veteran-Friendly Employers on a Gold-, Silver- and Bronze-level scale.

"Becoming a Silver-Level Employer demonstrates a major commitment to recruiting and retaining veteran talent," said Randy Leffel, employment analyst, MVAA. "As one of fewer than 30 Silver-Level Employers in the State of Michigan, DENSO joins a prestigious group of employers that understand the positive impact that veterans and reservists make on the success of the organization."

Military veterans employed by DENSO in Battle Creek are highly engaged in attracting other veterans, active-duty military, reservists and guardsmen to its workforce and supporting them once on the job. This includes active support throughout the employment process, from application to onboarding and skills development.

Jack Carlsen, a maintenance team leader at DENSO in Battle Creek, joined the company after 24 years in the U.S. Navy.

"The transition between military and manufacturing has plenty of challenges," said Carlsen. "There are new structures to learn, new acronyms, new processes. And that's why we're here. To ease the transition for new hires, make sure our active duty and reservists have the support they need, and to make sure the community knows just how much DENSO cares about our people."

In attendance at the ceremony were DENSO Battle Creek leaders and military-veteran employees, as well as representatives from the MVAA and community partners.

DENSO is committed to fostering diversity and inclusion as it continues to reimagine mobility, an effort that spurs collaboration and innovation, and empowers employees to craft their careers. Craft yours at: https://densocareers.com/.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

