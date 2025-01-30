Denssi Expands its Presence in Spain with New Generation Tobacco International

CASTELLÓN, Spain, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Denssi expands its footprint into the Iberian Peninsula through a partnership with New Generation Tobacco International (NGTI), combining their fresh perspectives to the Spanish tobacco industry. In this collaboration, Denssi leverages its expertise in delivering reliable, high-quality products that meet international standards, while NGTI contributes its deep market knowledge and innovative approaches tailored to the region. Together, the two companies are committed to enhancing consumer satisfaction.

NGTI & Denssi Denssi pouches

This partnership represents a pivotal moment for both companies. Pedro J. Taurá, CEO of New Generation Tobacco International (NGTI), brings over two decades of expertise in growth-driven strategies to this partnership, offering a wealth of insight into navigating complex and evolving markets. His leadership is instrumental in guiding Denssi into these new territories. Taurá remarks,

"The partnership with Denssi enables us to expand and diversify our nicotine product portfolio. NGTI (New Generation Tobacco International) has cultivated a deep understanding of Southwestern European markets through years of strategic growth and we look forward to the future that will leverage both organizations through shared integrity."

The partnership comes at a time when nicotine pouches are emerging as a cleaner, more sustainable alternative to traditional tobacco products. With global demand for smoke-free options projected to grow, the collaboration takes advantage of nicotine alternatives to offer solutions that prioritize both consumer preferences and environmental sustainability.

"We are honored to introduce Denssi nicotine pouches to regions where NGTI has established market leadership. By aligning our focus on precision engineering and sustainability with NGTI's proven market expertise, we are driving a shared vision of pouches becoming the standard. Together, we are prepared to meet the evolving needs of consumers in Spain as they explore smoke-free solutions, delivering products that inspire confidence and trust through quality and reliability."

said Sami Säämänen, founder and CEO of Denssi.

About NGTI

Bringing coverage in tourist areas, border regions, and domestic markets, New Generation Tobacco International represents 93% of market sales for cigarettes, cigars, rolling tobacco, and pipe tobacco. Now invested in the future of nicotine solutions, the strategic partnership between NGTI and Denssi appeals to the demands of a growing interest in nicotine pouches.

ABOUT DENSSI

Denssi crafts premium nicotine products with uncompromising standards. With a heritage that is rooted in Finland, each product made by Denssi is engineered with the intensity and vigor of a distinct Nordic Viking Spirit. Not for the faint of heart, Denssi nicotine pouches meet the ISO-9001 and ISO-14001 certifications. Assuring quality management systems and a commitment to environmental sustainability, Denssi utilizes the finest Italian GD machinery to craft each pouch with precision and care.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Juha-Matti Koponen| Global Head of Sales

[email protected]

P: +358 40 7700305

NORTH AMERICAN PRESS OFFICE: unknownlab

[email protected]

P: +1 661 865 6696

SOURCE Denssi