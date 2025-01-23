Denssi Unites with P2R: Revolutionizing Nicotine Solutions Across the United Kingdom

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Denssi, renowned for crafting high-quality nicotine pouches, proudly unveils its partnership with Phoenix 2 Retail (P2R), a leading UK distributor specializing in a diverse portfolio of nicotine products. This partnership unites Denssi's superior manufacturing expertise with P2R's extensive distribution network, paving the way for a bold expansion in the United Kingdom.

Perry Barrett, Director of Trading at P2R, commented on the transformative potential of the partnership, sharing,

"Currently we are seeing huge growth in the oral nicotine category in the UK, As P2R it is important for us to ensure we have the correct products in our portfolio to support our customers on their journey from traditional cigarettes. We are delighted to have formed a partnership to bring Denssi pouches to the UK market. We look forward to the journey ahead for the brand."

Each with complementary strengths, Denssi and P2R combine together for the benefit of the consumer by encouraging them to explore the new era of nicotine solutions. Consumers are no longer limited by outdated options; instead, they are given the opportunity to transition to advanced alternatives that are backed by rigorous standards and environmental responsibility. Together, Denssi and P2R redefine what it means to offer choice and quality with confidence.

"Uniting with P2R propels our shared vision forward, cultivating an uncompromising standard for the future of the nicotine industry. At Denssi, the only direction is forward: forward in redefining consumer satisfaction, forward in championing sustainable practices, and forward in revolutionizing the market at large. This partnership is built on a foundation of confidence in the craftsmanship and expertise of both Denssi and P2R, paving the way for a lasting legacy in the United Kingdom," declared Sami Säämänen, founder and CEO of Denssi.

About P2R

Phoenix 2 Retail (P2R) was founded in 2020 by Hartlepool native Chris Kelly. Emerging from the realization that smaller, innovative brands were being overshadowed by tobacco giants, P2R is built on offering a diverse product range to empower manufacturers and consumers by expanding choices. Last year, the company distributed more than 50 million vapes to major FMCG retailers. Today, P2R employs a dedicated team of 80 professionals, united by a shared commitment to improving public health through the delivery of less harmful alternatives to combustible cigarettes.

About DENSSI

Denssi's indomitable Nordic Viking Spirit is infused into their premium nicotine products, delivering hard-hitting satisfaction. Born in Finland, Denssi plays to dominate with products that meet the rigorous standards of ISO-9001 and ISO-14001 certifications. Using quality management systems and a commitment to environmental sustainability, Denssi's nicotine pouches are produced using the finest Italian GD machinery.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Juha-Matti Koponen| Global Head of Sales

[email protected]

P: +358 40 7700305

NORTH AMERICAN PRESS OFFICE: unknownlab

[email protected]

P: +1 661 865 6696

SOURCE Denssi