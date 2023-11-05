Dental 3D Printing Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 1.58 billion from 2022 to 2027, The cost efficiency and enhanced productivity of dental devices with 3D printing to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental 3D printing devices market is set to grow by USD 1.58 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cost efficiency and enhanced productivity of dental devices with 3D printing is a major factor that drives the growth of the market. The cost-efficiency offered by 3D printing primarily applies to small-scale production. It is applicable where the use of traditional manufacturing methods is expensive. Since the cost of custom-printing, a 3D object remains constant regardless of the volume, even low production volumes or highly specialized devices are financially viable with 3D printing. hence, such factors drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental 3D Printing Devices Market 2023-2027

The dental 3D printing devices market covers the following areas:

The report on the dental 3D printing devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Dental 3D Printing Devices Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The primary trend that is influencing the growth of the market is emerging technological advances.

Technological advances in 3D printing technologies help reduce costs, improve the printing process, and make dental treatments less invasive.

Also, they help in improving the printer production speed significantly, resultantly, the volume capabilities of 3D printing systems are also expected to increase.

Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

A major challenge impeding the growth of the market is the high initial setup cost of a dental 3D printing facility.

This restricts the widespread adoption of dental 3D printing devices. The high cost can be attributed to factors such as the equipment required for 3D printing or the outsourcing of print service contracts and the advanced software used post-processing.

Furthermore, an entry-level desktop SLA or DLP 3D printer typically costs less than USD 5,000

and can be used to produce molds using a special casting resin. Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Dental 3D Printing Devices Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This dental 3D printing devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (restorative dentistry and orthodontics), end-user (dental laboratories, dental clinics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the restorative dentistry segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment refers to the concept of restoration and replacement of lost or damaged teeth and the associated soft and hard tissues and bringing them back to a functional and aesthetic state. The segment includes dental mono-specialties, such as endodontics, periodontics, and prosthodontics (including implantology). A major advantage of 3D printing technologies in restorative dentistry is the ability to print objects using various materials, including a wide range of metals, ceramics, and resins. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

3D Systems Corp

Asiga

BEGO GmbH and Co. KG

Carbon Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Desktop Metal Inc.

DWS Srl

EOS GmbH

Formlabs Inc

General Electric Co.

Institut Straumann AG

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Prodways Group

Rapid Shape GmbH

Renishaw Plc

Roland DG Corp.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Ultimaker BV

Vendor Offerings

3D Systems Corp - The company offers dental 3D printing devices such as NextDent 5100, DMP Flex 200, and ProX 800 for Dental.

Asiga - The company offers dental 3D printing devices such as max UV and Pro 4K.

BEGO GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers dental 3D printing devices such as The Varseo XS 3D printing system.

