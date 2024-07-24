Dental 3D Printing Market: CAD/CAM Technologies Propel Growth to USD 15.9 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, Mass., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SkyQuest, the global Dental 3D Printing Market size was valued at USD 1.98 Billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 2.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 15.9 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Today, dental 3D printing in dentistry has achieved a major position in dental products because of the amalgamation of innovative 3D printing technology. The advancements of products like invisible aligners, improved fabrication for the aesthetic look, and delivery positioning are some of the factors that are rising the demand and implementation to the dental 3D printers. The dentistry sector has started using print products that can fulfil the dental requirements of different people. This is primarily due to its user-friendly nature and the process of 3D printing is easy. Printers have the potential to increase output while minimizing the fabrication time. Moreover, digitalized workflow will also reduce procedural discomfort and raise customer satisfaction.

Dental 3D Printing Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 2.5 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 15.9 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 26.1% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product and Services, Technology, Application and End-Use and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Report Highlights High popularity of CAD/CAM for its immense precision in dentistry Key Market Opportunities 3D improving workflows of the dental practices Key Market Drivers Increasing incidences of dental deformities to rise the demand for 3D printing

Segments covered in Dental 3D Printing Market are as follows:

Product and Services

Services, Materials (Plastics, Metals, Other Materials), Equipment (Dental 3D Scanners, and Dental 3D Printers)

Technology

Vat Photopolymerization (Stereolithography, Digital Light Processing, LCD), Polyjet Technology, Fused Deposition Modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, Others

Application

Orthodontics, Prosthodontics (Dentures {Temporary Tooth, Permanent Tooth}), Implantology

End Use

Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes

Growing Technological Advancements in 3D Printing Used for Dental Implants to Boost the Market Growth

Technological developments and rise in research and development efforts have increased the advancement of medical 3D printing. These solutions can be used as a life-saving medical devices in circumstances like dental diseases and different types of implant issues. As the incidences of dental problems increases it also boosts the demand for the dental implants. Today innovative medical devices and implants are used for to treat such dental problems, boosting the global 3-dimensional printing market. Metals such as cobalt-chrome and titanium are popularly used in making the dental implants due to their durability, biocompatibility, and longevity. Selective laser melting is frequently using metal 3D printing or electron beam melting for performing metal 3D printing. Ceramic materials such as zirconia and alumina are used for dental crowns and bridges as they are good for aesthetics and biocompatibility.

Raising Popularity of CAD and CAM for its Immense Accuracy in Dental Restoration Augmenting the Dental 3D Printing Market

Computer-aided design and manufacturing is being adopted by the dental sector because of its immense precision in dental restoration. This innovative technology is used for designing and making milled crowns and bridges along with fabricated abutments for dental implants. CAD/CAM is also extremely beneficial in customizing dental prosthetics like zirconium crowns. The utilization of this technology also minimized the requirement of temporary bridges or crowns, reducing the expense of dental restoration. By applying the CAD/CAM technology the dental 3D printing or milling and scanners will offer immense growth potentials, driving the market.

Improving Workflow with 3D Printing to Enhance the Growth of the Dental 3D Printing Market

The dentistry sector, technological developments serve as a medium for innovation and growth. There are several benefits of 3D printing in dentistry. It helps the dental carers to stay updated, while being cost-efficient compared to the analog process. Moreover, 3D printing can also enhance the workflow of the dental practices, improve research in laboratories, and minimize patient chair time. The technology also assists in customizing flexibility of the products. It also improves the quality and accuracy of the 3D printed models. Nowadays, dental professionals have the opportunity to print occlusal splints and other dental models in just a single day. It helps in generating better revenue and makes the treatment easier, boosting the demand for the market.

