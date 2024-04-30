Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Worth $1.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

The global population is growing older, leading to an increased demand for dental bone graft substitute also the increasing popularity of dental implants as a tooth replacement option creates a direct need for bone graft substitutes which is expected to drive the market growth. However, high material costs and surgical costs associated with hospital or clinic fees, surgeon fees, and anesthesia is expected to challenge the growth of the market.

This report divides dental bone graft substitute into four segments – type, application, mechanism, product, end user and region.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market"

260 - Tables

50 - Figures

400 - Pages

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.3 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $1.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Dental bone graft substitute – Type, Application, Mechanism, Product, End User and Region. Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa and GCC countries Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing Prevalence of Dental Disorders Key Market Drivers Rising aging population

"Based on dental bone graft substitute by end user, the hospitals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

Under end user, hospital segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029., Bone grafting is frequently used in hospitals for oral and maxillofacial surgery for procedures like jaw reconstruction, alveolar ridge preservation, cleft lip and palate repair and dental implantology, when natural jawbone is insufficient for implant placement, bone grafts provide a foundation for successful implant osseointegration (fusion with bone).

"The Bio-Oss segment is expected to account for the largest share, by product in dental bone graft substitute."

By product segment, dental bone graft substitute is segmented into Bio-Oss, osteograf, grafton and others. Bio-Oss accounts for the largest share in by product category. Bio-Oss has a long history of successful use in dental bone grafting procedures, with extensive clinical research supporting its efficacy and safety which is expected to drive the segment growth.

"The osteoconduction segment is expected to account for the largest share, by mechanism in dental bone graft substitute."

By mechanism segment, dental bone graft substitute is segmented into bio osteoconduction, osteoinduction, osteopromotion, osteogenesis. osteoconduction accounts for the largest share in by mechanism category. Osteoconduction promotes bone regeneration at the defect site, provides a foundation for dental implant placement and supports jawbone structure and prevents collapse which is expected to drive the segment growth.

"In 2023, Europe was the region with the second largest market share in dental bone graft substitute. "

Dental bone graft substitute is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa and GCC countries.

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of dental bone graft substitute in 2023. The apidly aging population, leading to a higher demand for dental bone graft substitute is driving the growth of dental bone graft substitute in the European region.

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising aging population

Restraints:

Stringent regulatory guidelines for medical devices

Opportunities:

Growing Prevalence of Dental Disorders

Challenge:

High Surgical Procedures Costs

Key Market Players of Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Industry:

Key players in dental bone graft substitute include Dentsply Sirona Inc. (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), JOHNSON & JOHNSON (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Medtronic, Plc (Ireland), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Zimvie Inc. (US), Henry Schein Inc. (US), RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.(US), Lifenet Health (US), Dentium (US), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US), Tissue Regenix Group (UK), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Young Innovations (US), Keystone Dental (US), Novabone LLC. (US), Biotiss Biomaterials LLC (US), Collagen Matrix Inc.(US), Osteogenics Biomedical (US), Hannox International Corp.(Taiwan), Meyer Haake GMBH (Germany) and Arora Biosurgery Ltd. (New Zealand).

A breakdown of the primary participants (supply-side) for the dental bone graft substitute market referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 40%, Tier 35%, and Tier 25%

By Designation: C-level–30%, Director Level–55%, and Others–15%

By Region: North America–20%, Europe–15%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America - 10%, Middle East & Africa -30%.

Recent Developments of Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Industry:

In April 2023 , Henry Schein acquired a majority ownership position in Biotech Dental, aiming to create a digital workflow that provides a seamless journey for customers to increase case acceptance and improve clinical outcomes for practitioners.

, acquired a majority ownership position in Biotech Dental, aiming to create a digital workflow that provides a seamless journey for customers to increase case acceptance and improve clinical outcomes for practitioners. In March 2022 , Dentsply Sirona Inc. partnered with Platform for Better Oral Health in Europe . The goal is to improve oral health and the prevention of oral diseases - as well as address oral health inequalities and challenges.

, Dentsply Sirona Inc. partnered with Platform for Better Oral Health in . The goal is to improve oral health and the prevention of oral diseases - as well as address oral health inequalities and challenges. In February 2022 , Envista Holdings Corporation (US) partnered with Vitaldent Group ( Spain ). This extended agreement positions Envista as the preferred supplier of implants (Nobel Biocare) and clear aligners (Spark).

, Envista Holdings Corporation (US) partnered with Vitaldent Group ( ). This extended agreement positions Envista as the preferred supplier of implants (Nobel Biocare) and clear aligners (Spark). In January 2022 , Johnson & Johnson partnered with Microsoft Corporation, Inc. The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMDC) collaborated with Microsoft Corporation Inc, (US) to enable and expand JJMDC's secure and compliant digital surgery ecosystem.

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall dental bone graft substitute market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (growing market for dental tourism in emerging countries, increasing disposable income in developing counties, rising cases of dental caries and the subsequent increase in tooth repair procedures, changing demographics), restraints (lack of proper reimbursement scenario, stringent regulations pertaining to medical devices used in dentistry, dearth of trained dental practitioners), opportunities (increasing demand from customers and rising inclination towards cosmetic dentistry, low penetration rates for dental bone graft substitutes, consolidation of dental practices and rising do activity, growing demand for bone graft substitutes from emerging markets) and challenges (pricing pressure faced by prominent market players)

Market Penetration: It includes extensive information on product portfolios offered by the major players in the global dental bone graft substitute market. The report includes various segments in market type, application, mechanism, product, end user and region.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Comprehensive details about new product launches and anticipated trends in the global dental bone graft substitute market.

Market Development: Thorough knowledge and analysis of the profitable rising markets type, application, mechanism, product, end user and region

Market Diversification: Comprehensive information about newly launched product and services, expanding markets, current advancements, and investments in the global dental bone graft substitute market.

Competitive Assessment: Thorough evaluation of the market shares, growth plans, offerings of product and services, and capacities of the major competitors in the global dental bone graft substitute market.

