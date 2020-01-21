Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market Size Worth $1.0 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental bone grafts & substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 1.0 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 9.1% CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing target population, rise in dental implant surgical procedures for periodontal diseases and aesthetics, and new product launches are the major growth propellers for the market. Perpetual growth in geriatric population is anticipated to result in a heightened need to curb periodontal diseases, thereby fueling product demand. According to the Population Reference Bureau 2018 statistics, by 2050, around 82 countries across the world are anticipated to have more than 20.0% of their population under the geriatric category (65 years and above).

Rising adoption of synthetic grafts over autografts and allografts due to advantages such as lesser chances of disease transmission and better acceptance are further propelling the dental bone graft substitutes market. Furthermore, growing medical tourism in developing countries is expected to fuel the market bone grafts and substitutes. Countries such as South Korea, India, and Turkey are constantly gaining popularity in dental tourism due to cost effective advanced treatment options. In addition, growing number of periodontists and oral surgeons across the globe will boost market demand for dental grafts and biomaterials. Increasing usage of ePTFE and resorbable dental membrane in guided bone regeneration procedures as a part of implant dentistry is anticipated to influence market in near future.

Europe dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2018. Increasing target population and number of oral implant surgeries performed in this region are driving the market. North America held the second-largest share and is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period, which can be attributed to increased medical tourism and government initiatives.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental bone grafts & substitutes market based on material type, application, end use, and region:

