Dental Burs Market Size to Grow by USD 154.33 million, Global Healthcare Supplies Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental burs market has been categorized as a part of the global healthcare supplies market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, includes products and companies that are engaged in R&D of a variety of product categories, including instruments, capital equipment, accessories, implants, and consumables that are used for the monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment of various diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Burs Market 2022-2026

The dental burs market size is expected to grow by USD 154.33 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the overall market environment, the

Dental Burs Market 2022-2026: Scope

The dental burs market report covers the following areas:

Dental Burs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The dental burs market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Competitors should focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also need to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Brasseler USA, AlienTools GmbH, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp, Gebr. Brasseler GmbH and Co. KG, LZQ TOOL Co. Ltd., Mani Inc., Mydent International Inc., Microcopy, Ningbo SINYUAN Industrial Material Co. Ltd., NAKANISHI Inc., Premier Dental Co., NORLIN DENTAL, Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd., Romidan Ltd., Shahak Ltd., SYNDENT Tools Co. Ltd, VladMiVa, and Wave Dental Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Dental Burs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Diamond and Carbide: The diamond and carbide segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Many vendors are offering diamond and carbide dental burs. For instance, Microcopy provides NeoDiamond, which is a single-use diamond dental bur. Such product offerings will increase the demand for diamond and carbide dental burs during the forecast period.



Steel

Geography

Europe : Europe will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of global and local vendors in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia . Germany and France are the key countries for the dental burs market in Europe .

: will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of global and local vendors in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in . and are the key countries for the dental burs market in .

North America



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Dental Burs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist dental burs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the dental burs market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dental burs market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of dental burs market vendors

Dental Burs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 154.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.03 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AlienTools GmbH, Brasseler USA, COLTENE Holding AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp, Gebr. Brasseler GmbH and Co. KG, LZQ TOOL Co. Ltd., Mani Inc., Microcopy, Mydent International Inc., NAKANISHI Inc., Ningbo SINYUAN Industrial Material Co. Ltd., NORLIN DENTAL, Premier Dental Co., Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd., Romidan Ltd., Shahak Ltd., SYNDENT Tools Co. Ltd, VladMiVa, and Wave Dental Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Diamond and carbide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Diamond and carbide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Diamond and carbide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Diamond and carbide - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Diamond and carbide - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Steel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Steel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Steel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Steel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Steel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AlienTools GmbH

Exhibit 89: AlienTools GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 90: AlienTools GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AlienTools GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Brasseler USA

Exhibit 92: Brasseler USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 93: Brasseler USA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 94: Brasseler USA - Key offerings

10.5 COLTENE Holding AG

Exhibit 95: COLTENE Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 96: COLTENE Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 97: COLTENE Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: COLTENE Holding AG - Segment focus

10.6 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Exhibit 99: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 102: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Envista Holdings Corp

Exhibit 104: Envista Holdings Corp - Overview



Exhibit 105: Envista Holdings Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Envista Holdings Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Envista Holdings Corp - Segment focus

10.8 Gebr. Brasseler GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 108: Gebr. Brasseler GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 109: Gebr. Brasseler GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Gebr. Brasseler GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.9 LZQ TOOL Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: LZQ TOOL Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: LZQ TOOL Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: LZQ TOOL Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Mani Inc.

Exhibit 114: Mani Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Mani Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Mani Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Mani Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Microcopy

Exhibit 118: Microcopy - Overview



Exhibit 119: Microcopy - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Microcopy - Key offerings

10.12 Mydent International Inc.

Exhibit 121: Mydent International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Mydent International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Mydent International Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

