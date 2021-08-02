Dental CAD-CAM Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast | Technavio

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

The dental CAD-CAM market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the high demand for dental cosmetic surgeries as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Technavio analyzes the market by product (Dental practice CAD-CAM systems and Dental laboratory CAD-CAM systems) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The use of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the dental CAD-CAM market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The dental CAD-CAM market covers the following areas:

Dental CAD-CAM Market Sizing

Dental CAD-CAM Market Forecast

Dental CAD-CAM Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3Shape AS

Align Technology Inc.

Danaher Corp.

DATRON AG

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Hexagon AB

Jensen Dental

Planmeca Group

Straumann Holding AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Dental practice CAD-CAM systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dental laboratory CAD-CAM systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

