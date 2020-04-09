Dental Chairs Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

DUBLIN, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Get an in-depth analysis of COVID-19 impact on the global dental chair market.

The "Dental Chairs Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. It:

Analyzes the dental chair market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dental chair market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025. Europe is expected to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. APAC is expected to grow at a fast rate, growing at a CAGR of over 6%.



The global dental chair market is likely to witness considerable growth during the period. The surge in oral diseases worldwide is a major factor influencing the market growth. Over 3 - 5 billion people have oral diseases that are chronic and progressive. The high prevalence of oral diseases such as periodontal disease, dental caries, oral cancer, and teeth loss will increase the demand for chairs.



Oral cancer is another deadliest oral challenge. Lip and oral cavity cancers are among the top 15 most common cancers worldwide, with 500,550 incident cases in 2018. The prevalence of several oral diseases is high in the elderly population, thereby contributing to the growth of oral care products.



As the dental tourism market is flourishing in several countries globally, people from developed countries are either traveling on their own or through travel and medical tourism companies that provide certified or high-quality treatment options. Several developing countries offer affordable quality treatment in a short time to attract patients. The UK patient population receives high-quality, affordable oral care treatment in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Poland. Similarly, most American patients can easily obtain low-cost care in Argentina, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Peru.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the dental chair market during the forecast period:

The popularity of Dental Tourism

The emergence of Special Dental Chairs

Favorable Patient Demographics for Dental Care

Acceptance of Cosmetic & Aesthetic dentistry

Dental Chair Market: Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, application, design, end-user, and geography.



The electric chairs segment is witnessing technological advancements. Vendors are extensively investing in R&D to develop innovative chairs. This segment dominates the dental chair market and is expected to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. Electric chairs are easy to use as they do not require external efforts. They help surgical teams to perform specialized oral surgeries efficiently and precisely. Features such as durability, ergonomics, and precision are increasing the adoption.



The dental prosthetics segment is dominating the dental chair market. The major reason behind the growth is increased awareness of several oral care treatment options and the rise in the elderly population. Moreover, the acceptance of several tooth replacement procedures such as dental implants, crowns and bridges, and root canal treatment is increasing owing to the rising popularity of cosmetic dentistry and the increase in the average oral healthcare expenditure among the general public.



The orthodontic chair segment is expected to grow at an absolute growth of over 24% during the period 2019-2025. The increasing popularity of orthodontic therapy and invisible orthodontic procedures are the major drivers for the segment growth.



The increasing number of oral procedures, maximum mobility, and easy maintenance is contributing to the growth of the chair-mounted segment. Ceiling-mounted chairs offer better assistance to dentists in performing surgeries in medical settings. There has been an increase in demand for appropriate patient monitoring and light settings. These developments are leading to the acceptance of ceiling-mounted chairs is growing. The segment is witnessing decent growth due to the ease of maintenance.



Technological advancements such as the addition of imaging systems, footswitches, operating lights, extended trays, and x-ray viewers have led to the introduction of innovative designs, thereby creating growth opportunities for the players. The mobile independent segment is likely to grow at a faster rate than the ceiling-mounted chairs segment. This can be attributed to the low-cost and portability of these chairs.



Dental clinics are the major end-users of chairs as they perform a high number of procedures. The increasing number of oral care disorders and the growing awareness of several treatment options are fueling the growth of the segment. The rise in the number of public and private clinics and the growing governmental support in developed countries such as Canada, Japan, the US, and the UK have led to the development of private clinic infrastructure.



Market Segmentation by Product

Electrical

Non-electrical

Hybrid

Market Segmentation by Design

Chair-mounted

Ceiling-mounted

Mobile Independent

Market Segmentation by Application

Dental Prosthetics

Orthodontics

Others

Market Segmentation by End-user

Dental Chains

Hospitals

DSOs

Academic Institutes

Insights by Geography



Europe is growing at a slower rate than other regions, however, the region witnessed the highest share in the global dental chair market in 2019. The growing preference for technologically advanced and aesthetically designed chairs is contributing to the increased revenue growth. The region is expected to witness growth during the forecast period as major vendors are expected to launch several new chairs.



North America is another major revenue contributor to the market. The region is witnessing a steady growth due to the growing government and private funding, high awareness of oral healthcare among the general public, and the growing adoption of digital dentistry technologies. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are the major revenue contributors in the APAC region. India is likely to grow at a faster rate than all other countries.



Market Segmentation by Geography



Europe

North America

APAC

Latin America

MEA

Insights by Vendors



The global dental chair market is highly dynamic and diverse, with the presence of several global, regional, and local players, offering a broad range of chair solutions to end-users. It is expected that the consolidation will continue as vendors, particularly those with limited financial, operating, and marketing resources, seeks to partner/combine with leading global players that can provide growth opportunities. The attractiveness of the dental chair market continues to stimulate strategic buyers and private equity firms. Several vendors took advantage of historically low-interest rates to make strategic acquisitions.



Key Vendors

A-dec

Planmeca Oy

DentalEZ

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Tecnodent

Other Vendors

Guangzhou Ajax Medical Equipment

Braile Biomdica

Aseptico

Belas

Best Dent Equipment

BPR Swiss

CHIRANA Holding

CHIROMEGA

Craftmaster Contour Equipment (CCEI)

Dansereau

DESIGN SPECIFIC

Diaco

DCI

DIPLOMAT DENTAL

E.T.I Dental Industries

FINNDENT

Flight Dental Systems

Foshan Gladent Medical Instrument

J.MORITA CORP

Midmark

OMS

PROMED

Safari Dental

Silverfox

Simple & Smart

Sinol Dental

Summit Dental Systems

TAKARA BELMONT

TPC Advanced Technology

VIC Dental

XO CARE

